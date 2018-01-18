More Videos

Lacey volunteers roll up sleeves for MLK Day of Service 1:36

Lacey volunteers roll up sleeves for MLK Day of Service

Pause
Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing 3:03

Lattins address court during goat abuse sentencing

Highlights: Paulsen's bucket in final seconds lifts Curtis past Olympia 3:09

Highlights: Paulsen's bucket in final seconds lifts Curtis past Olympia

Highlights: Timberline rallies in physical win over Wilson 3:06

Highlights: Timberline rallies in physical win over Wilson

Garrett Glenn discusses Black Hills' thrilling rivalry win over Tumwater 1:06

Garrett Glenn discusses Black Hills' thrilling rivalry win over Tumwater

Highlights: Defense powers Timberline to win over Peninsula 3:22

Highlights: Defense powers Timberline to win over Peninsula

Black Hills guard Lauren Sayhod recaps win over rival Tumwater 1:06

Black Hills guard Lauren Sayhod recaps win over rival Tumwater

North Thurston's Jeremy Spencer talks athleticism, team chemistry 1:21

North Thurston's Jeremy Spencer talks athleticism, team chemistry

Highlights: Elma bounces back with win over Tenino 2:25

Highlights: Elma bounces back with win over Tenino

Highlights: Capital survives Peninsula to keep title chances alive

Lauren Smith lsmith@theolympian.com