More Videos

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Pause
Tide Pods Challenge is the latest teen craze 0:48

Tide Pods Challenge is the latest teen craze

Lacey volunteers roll up sleeves for MLK Day of Service 1:36

Lacey volunteers roll up sleeves for MLK Day of Service

Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform 0:56

Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform

Highlights: Capital survives Peninsula to keep title chances alive 2:33

Highlights: Capital survives Peninsula to keep title chances alive

Highlights: Paulsen's bucket in final seconds lifts Curtis past Olympia 3:09

Highlights: Paulsen's bucket in final seconds lifts Curtis past Olympia

Highlights: Timberline rallies in physical win over Wilson 3:06

Highlights: Timberline rallies in physical win over Wilson

Garrett Glenn discusses Black Hills' thrilling rivalry win over Tumwater 1:06

Garrett Glenn discusses Black Hills' thrilling rivalry win over Tumwater

Highlights: Defense powers Timberline to win over Peninsula 3:22

Highlights: Defense powers Timberline to win over Peninsula

Black Hills guard Lauren Sayhod recaps win over rival Tumwater 1:06

Black Hills guard Lauren Sayhod recaps win over rival Tumwater

W.F. West's Kiara Steen discusses season sweep of Black Hills

Lauren Smith lsmith@theolympian.com