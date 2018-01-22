Black Hills’ Lindsey Nurmi and North Thurston’s Clay Christian.
Black Hills’ Lindsey Nurmi and North Thurston’s Clay Christian. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

High School Sports

High school basketball: Boys and girls scoring leaders, Jan. 23

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

January 22, 2018 11:47 PM

High school basketball scoring leaders are compiled weekly by The Olympian based on available stats from coaches, MaxPreps, Scorebook Live and other news outlets.

Schools in the area include Olympia, Capital, North Thurston, Shelton, Timberline, Yelm, River Ridge, Black Hills, Centralia, Rochester, Tumwater, W.F. West, Elma, Tenino, Northwest Christian and Rainier.

Not all schools reporting. Some schools partially reporting.

Coaches can call The Olympian’s sports desk at 253-597-8680 following games, or email lsmith@theolympian.com with updates.

RECENT BOYS HIGHLIGHTS

BOYS SCORING LEADERS THROUGH JAN. 22

PLAYER

POINTS

GAMES

AVG.

1. Erik Stevenson, Timberline, sr.

396

16

24.8

2. CJ Geathers, Tumwater, sr.

360

16

22.5

2. Jeremy Spencer, North Thurston, sr.

360

16

22.5

4. Clay Christian, North Thurston, sr.

336

16

21.0

5. Ibi Ceesay, Pope John Paul II, sr.

278

15

18.5

6. Tyler Ashmore, Centralia, sr.

280

16

17.5

7. Chris Penner, Capital, jr.

253

16

15.8

8. Eli Morton, Timberline, sr.

203

13

15.6

9. Ben Janssan, Centralia, sr.

247

16

15.4

10. Lucas Bowser, Olympia, jr.

224

15

14.9

11. Grant Erickson, Capital, jr.

235

16

14.7

12. Tony Dominguez, Northwest Christian, jr.

167

12

13.9

13. Jordan Thomas, W.F. West, sr.

210

16

13.1

14. Bailey Cooper, W.F. West, sr.

191

15

12.7

15. Lamar Campbell, River Ridge, soph.

211

17

12.4


 

RECENT GIRLS HIGHLIGHTS

GIRLS SCORING LEADERS THROUGH JAN. 22

PLAYER

POINTS

GAMES

AVG.

1. Kaylee Schow, Tenino, jr.

359

16

22.4

2. Brooklyn Harn, North Thurston, jr.

278

16

17.4

3. Maddie Plevyak, Yelm, soph.

229

15

15.3

4. Quinlan Christian, North Thurston, sr.

242

16

15.1

5. Kiara Brooks, Timberline, jr.

239

16

14.9

6. Ellie Corwin, Centralia, sr.

221

16

13.8

7. Kiara Steen, W.F. West, sr.

214

16

13.4

8. Jalyn Sackrider, Elma, soph.

226

17

13.3

9. Lindsey Nurmi, Black Hills, sr.

209

16

13.1

10. Paige Winter, Rochester, soph.

206

16

12.9

11. Erika Brumfield, W.F. West, jr.

200

16

12.5

12. Nicole Lindblom, Capital, soph.

137

11

12.5

13. Kaitlin Jewell, Yelm, jr.

198

16

12.4

14. Maddie Fields, Tumwater, sr.

178

15

11.9

15. Alexis Jones-Sederberg, Rochester, soph.

188

16

11.8

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

