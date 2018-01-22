High school basketball: Boys and girls scoring leaders, Jan. 23

High school basketball scoring leaders are compiled weekly by The Olympian based on available stats from coaches, MaxPreps, Scorebook Live and other news outlets.
Schools in the area include Olympia, Capital, North Thurston, Shelton, Timberline, Yelm, River Ridge, Black Hills, Centralia, Rochester, Tumwater, W.F. West, Elma, Tenino, Northwest Christian and Rainier.
Not all schools reporting. Some schools partially reporting.
Coaches can call The Olympian’s sports desk at 253-597-8680 following games, or email lsmith@theolympian.com with updates.
RECENT BOYS HIGHLIGHTS
BOYS SCORING LEADERS THROUGH JAN. 22
PLAYER
POINTS
GAMES
AVG.
1. Erik Stevenson, Timberline, sr.
396
16
24.8
2. CJ Geathers, Tumwater, sr.
360
16
22.5
2. Jeremy Spencer, North Thurston, sr.
360
16
22.5
4. Clay Christian, North Thurston, sr.
336
16
21.0
5. Ibi Ceesay, Pope John Paul II, sr.
278
15
18.5
6. Tyler Ashmore, Centralia, sr.
280
16
17.5
7. Chris Penner, Capital, jr.
253
16
15.8
8. Eli Morton, Timberline, sr.
203
13
15.6
9. Ben Janssan, Centralia, sr.
247
16
15.4
10. Lucas Bowser, Olympia, jr.
224
15
14.9
11. Grant Erickson, Capital, jr.
235
16
14.7
12. Tony Dominguez, Northwest Christian, jr.
167
12
13.9
13. Jordan Thomas, W.F. West, sr.
210
16
13.1
14. Bailey Cooper, W.F. West, sr.
191
15
12.7
15. Lamar Campbell, River Ridge, soph.
211
17
12.4
RECENT GIRLS HIGHLIGHTS
GIRLS SCORING LEADERS THROUGH JAN. 22
PLAYER
POINTS
GAMES
AVG.
1. Kaylee Schow, Tenino, jr.
359
16
22.4
2. Brooklyn Harn, North Thurston, jr.
278
16
17.4
3. Maddie Plevyak, Yelm, soph.
229
15
15.3
4. Quinlan Christian, North Thurston, sr.
242
16
15.1
5. Kiara Brooks, Timberline, jr.
239
16
14.9
6. Ellie Corwin, Centralia, sr.
221
16
13.8
7. Kiara Steen, W.F. West, sr.
214
16
13.4
8. Jalyn Sackrider, Elma, soph.
226
17
13.3
9. Lindsey Nurmi, Black Hills, sr.
209
16
13.1
10. Paige Winter, Rochester, soph.
206
16
12.9
11. Erika Brumfield, W.F. West, jr.
200
16
12.5
12. Nicole Lindblom, Capital, soph.
137
11
12.5
13. Kaitlin Jewell, Yelm, jr.
198
16
12.4
14. Maddie Fields, Tumwater, sr.
178
15
11.9
15. Alexis Jones-Sederberg, Rochester, soph.
188
16
11.8
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
