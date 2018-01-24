Highlights: Bears beat Bellarmine twice for first time in 16 seasons

1:21 New mobile dental clinic goes miles for smiles Pause

1:35 Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving

1:06 2018 March for Life draws over 5000 to the Capitol

1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

1:58 Longtime Bike Tech owner shifts gears towards retirement

1:08 Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance

1:56 Women's March 2018 brings thousands back to Olympia

4:20 ‘We can confirm the righteousness of Daniel McCartney,’ Sheriff says

2:35 Highlights: Big second half lifts No. 10 Timberline over Capital.mp4