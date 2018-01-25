Record shooting night by Brooks fuels Timberline’s comeback over North Thurston

3:20 Highlights: Nielsen's buzzer beater lifts North Thurston past Timberline Pause

4:34 The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know

0:58 Up and down Mount St. Helens

0:58 Mariners retire Edgar Martinez's number

1:58 Longtime Bike Tech owner shifts gears towards retirement

1:08 Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance

2:05 Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety

1:56 Women's March 2018 brings thousands back to Olympia

1:46 Timberline's Kiara Brooks discusses rivalry win, record-breaking night