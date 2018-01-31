State bowling primer: Shelton, Capital qualify for team competition

WIAA STATE GIRLS BOWLING CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Narrows Plaza Bowl, University Place
2017 team champions: 4A – Eastmont. 3A – Evergreen of Vancouver. 2A/1A – Selah.
Returning individual champions: 3A – Karissa Anderson, Evergreen of Vancouver. 2A/1A – Brooklyn Boudreau, Mark Morris.
Schedule: Thursday – 4A individual games are 10 a.m.-noon, and 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Friday – 4A Baker games are from 8-10 a.m. 3A and 2A/1A individual games are from 12:30-2:30 p.m., and 4:15-6:15 p.m.
Saturday – 3A and 2A/1A Baker games are from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
Scouting report: Programs in the lower South Sound will be well represented — specifically in the 3A individual and team competitions. Shelton is the highest ranked team advancing to the 3A team tournament after it was edged by district-favorite Wilson at last weekend’s qualifying tournament. The Highclimbers won the 3A South Sound Conference tournament after finishing in a three-way tie atop the league during the regular season with Capital and Yelm. The Cougars also advanced to the team competition, taking fourth at districts to earn the final berth to the state competition. ... Timberline freshman Marissa Lindeke was the top 3A individual qualifier out of that district, while North Thurston sophomore Makenzie Barthovd was the No. 2 individual qualifier. Yelm sends three individuals in freshman Bethany Place, senior Carley Johnson and sophomore Gracie Mathis. ... Black Hills missed qualifying for the 2A competition by eight pins at its district tournament, but will be represented by junior Mackenzie Theophilus, who was the district runner-up as an individual, and senior Grace Gibbs, who took sixth. W.F. West sends senior Ashley Werner and sophomore Ellie Bunker.
Tickets: Daily tickets are $10 for adults, and $8 for students/senior citizens. Tournament passes are $18 for adults, $14 for students/senior citizens.
