W.F. West grinds out win to clinch 2A EvCo title

2:28 Highlights: W.F. West grinds out win to claim 2A EvCo title Pause

2:28 Highlights: Offense rolls as undefeated Rams take title

1:38 North Thurston basketball dad agrees to shave beard after title win

2:13 Highlights: Tides sink Timberline's title hopes with 3-pointers

2:51 Highlights: Elma snaps Montesano's 53-game winning streak

3:20 Highlights: Nielsen's buzzer beater lifts North Thurston past Timberline

1:46 Timberline's Kiara Brooks discusses rivalry win, record-breaking night

2:11 Eli Morton the 'glue guy' that keeps Timberline together

2:56 Highlights: Bears beat Bellarmine twice for first time in 16 seasons