More Videos

Highlights: W.F. West grinds out win to claim 2A EvCo title 2:28

Highlights: W.F. West grinds out win to claim 2A EvCo title

Pause
Highlights: Offense rolls as undefeated Rams take title 2:28

Highlights: Offense rolls as undefeated Rams take title

North Thurston basketball dad agrees to shave beard after title win 1:38

North Thurston basketball dad agrees to shave beard after title win

Highlights: Tides sink Timberline's title hopes with 3-pointers 2:13

Highlights: Tides sink Timberline's title hopes with 3-pointers

Highlights: Elma snaps Montesano's 53-game winning streak 2:51

Highlights: Elma snaps Montesano's 53-game winning streak

Highlights: Nielsen's buzzer beater lifts North Thurston past Timberline 3:20

Highlights: Nielsen's buzzer beater lifts North Thurston past Timberline

Timberline's Kiara Brooks discusses rivalry win, record-breaking night 1:46

Timberline's Kiara Brooks discusses rivalry win, record-breaking night

Eli Morton the 'glue guy' that keeps Timberline together 2:11

Eli Morton the 'glue guy' that keeps Timberline together

Highlights: Bears beat Bellarmine twice for first time in 16 seasons 2:56

Highlights: Bears beat Bellarmine twice for first time in 16 seasons

Highlights: Big second half lifts No. 10 Timberline over Capital.mp4 2:35

Highlights: Big second half lifts No. 10 Timberline over Capital.mp4

Lauren Smith lsmith@theolympian.com
Lauren Smith lsmith@theolympian.com

High School Sports

W.F. West grinds out win to clinch 2A EvCo title

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

February 01, 2018 12:57 AM

W.F. West High School clinched the 2A Evergreen Conference title on the road in Tumwater — but not without a battle.

The seventh-ranked Bearcats, who are undefeated in league play, came from behind in the fourth quarter to grind out a 59-50 win Wednesday over the T-Birds.

“It’s pretty awesome to know that we’re league champions,” senior Bailey Cooper said. “We haven’t been league champs in a long time.”

W.F. West (17-2, 9-0) sewed up its first title since 2013 behind Brandon White’s team-high 14 points and eight rebounds, while Jordan Thomas and Cooper each added 13 points.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Bearcats took a slim 23-20 lead into the break — though the lead changed eight times in the first half — before Tumwater (9-10, 5-4) rallied with a 21-point third quarter.

CJ Geathers scored a game-high 22 points for the T-Birds, while Jelani Jones added 11.

Jones hit a 3-pointer with two minutes, 17 seconds remaining in the third quarter to ignite Tumwater’s crowd and regain the lead.

“We kept trying to attack the basket, and kept trying to play our game even though things weren’t working out,” Cooper said. “In the end, we got the win.”

The T-Birds carried a two-point advantage into the final period, but the Bearcats took it back for good with 5:36 to play when Thomas dished the ball to Nole Wollan for an easy score.

The game-winning basket came while Geathers, who left the game briefly with an apparent injury, was on the bench.

Geathers returned to the game with more than four minutes to play, and drilled a 3-pointer to cut W.F. West’s lead to four points with 1:55 remaining, but Tumwater never completely recovered.

Cooper and Thomas combined to shoot 5 of 6 from the free throw line in the final 1:20 to ice the game.

The Bearcats take the win, the title and the league’s No. 1 seed into Friday’s regular-season finale at Centralia.

Tumwater hosts crosstown rival Black Hills on Friday for the No. 3 seed.

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

NO. 7 W.F. WEST

12

11

16

20

59

TUMWATER

8

12

21

9

50

WFW – Dobyns 3, Wollan 5, Thomas 13, Speck 3, B. White 14, C. White 8, Cooper 13

T – Williams 1, Geathers 22, Jones 11, Gilliland 6, Gaither 7, Murphy 3

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Highlights: W.F. West grinds out win to claim 2A EvCo title 2:28

Highlights: W.F. West grinds out win to claim 2A EvCo title

Pause
Highlights: Offense rolls as undefeated Rams take title 2:28

Highlights: Offense rolls as undefeated Rams take title

North Thurston basketball dad agrees to shave beard after title win 1:38

North Thurston basketball dad agrees to shave beard after title win

Highlights: Tides sink Timberline's title hopes with 3-pointers 2:13

Highlights: Tides sink Timberline's title hopes with 3-pointers

Highlights: Elma snaps Montesano's 53-game winning streak 2:51

Highlights: Elma snaps Montesano's 53-game winning streak

Highlights: Nielsen's buzzer beater lifts North Thurston past Timberline 3:20

Highlights: Nielsen's buzzer beater lifts North Thurston past Timberline

Timberline's Kiara Brooks discusses rivalry win, record-breaking night 1:46

Timberline's Kiara Brooks discusses rivalry win, record-breaking night

Eli Morton the 'glue guy' that keeps Timberline together 2:11

Eli Morton the 'glue guy' that keeps Timberline together

Highlights: Bears beat Bellarmine twice for first time in 16 seasons 2:56

Highlights: Bears beat Bellarmine twice for first time in 16 seasons

Highlights: Big second half lifts No. 10 Timberline over Capital.mp4 2:35

Highlights: Big second half lifts No. 10 Timberline over Capital.mp4

Highlights: W.F. West grinds out win to claim 2A EvCo title

View More Video