Big things are in store for Yelm wrestlers, who are peaking at the right time

Yelm High School wrestling coach Gaylord Strand believes the Tornados can advance 11, maybe even 13 or more, wrestlers to Mat Classic XXX two weeks from now.
Yes, expectations are high.
“We’re peaking at the right time. We’ve got a lot of good seeds,” Strand, who is in his 44th season, said in advance of Friday and Saturday’s 3A South Sound Conference meet at North Thurston High School. “If everybody finishes the way they’re seeded, we could get 18 kids to regionals.”
Yelm has a much younger roster than it did in finishing fifth at state a year ago, but his athletes see no reason to disbelieve him.
Never miss a local story.
“There’s a legacy that’s been left by all the great wrestlers that have come through Yelm,” said junior 132-pounder Steven Reyes, who was a state runner-up last season at 126.
“Coach Strand is a National Hall of Fame coach, we’re lucky to have him,” said Gavin Stewart, who will continue to compete at 120 pounds after finishing fifth at state in 2017. “Plus, the captains do a good job of keeping people accountable in the mat room.”
The Tornados breezed through the 3A SSC dual meet season at 7-0, scoring no fewer than 58 and as many as 84 points while never allowing more than 19.
Nonetheless, by Yelm standards, the season didn’t get off to a perfect start.
“It was hard to get the younger guys going, but once we started pushing them and they saw how hard the varsity guys work, they understood that this is the pace that’s been set at Yelm,” said Derrick Platt, the top-ranked wrestler at 182 pounds in 3A, according to Washington Wrestling Report.
Reyes pointed to a 69-12 victory over Central Kitsap on Jan. 11 as a turning point.
“We started off a little rougher than usual,” he said. “But once we got to the Central Kitsap dual, where we really dominated, that was the turn of our season. The younger guys showed they know how hard they’ve got to train.”
Individually, postseason can be something of a chess match for coaches and wrestlers. Seedings for the 3A SSC meet and that of the regional rival Pierce County League were not made public in advance to keep confidential for as long as possible which athletes will compete in which weight classifications.
For example, while Platt will be back in the 182 ranks this season, Yelm junior Chayton Miller will drop from 170, where he’s wrestled much of this season, back down to 160, where he finished second at state last season.
There’s no way to hide outstanding finishes from last season’s state meet, leading to a bit of pressure on the Tornados.
“I try to just go out and wrestle,” Stewart said. “But, there’s definitely a feeling that you have to get to state, you have to place at least top five. I love wrestling, so I just go out there and try to beat up the other kid.”
Platt, who Strand points to as Yelm’s best hope for an individual champion, laughed after briefly giving voice to an impossible goal.
“Now that I kind of know who my tough opponents are going to be, I have to get at least a state championship this year,” he said.
Strand believes the Tornados have a few sleepers, wrestlers who weren’t a part of last season’s successes, but who can contend at the league meet and regionals, if not state.
“Ryan Davis (at 126) wrestled at state two years ago, but last year got bronchitis and didn’t make it through regionals,” Strand said. “He lost to a kid he should have beaten, scored some points early but was just dead by the third round.”
Davis has found a medical plan to address his breathing issues. Dimitri Moir (145) is back after missing last season with a football-induced knee injury. Richard Hallman (285) is at full strength after an ankle injury forced him to miss much of the dual season, while Jayden Hallman (113) is ranked 10th in his class.
Cody Frye, who wrestled much of this season at 152 to fill a lineup slot, has completed the required descent plan to wrestle this week at 138. At 106, freshman Gage Nelson is just outside the top 10 rankings. David Barlow has a 16-3 record at 170, and Cameron Dubose is 20-9 at 220.
“My goal all year has been to be top four (as a team) at state,” Strand said. “If we’re not top 10, I’ll be disappointed.”
Comments