Peninsula ends North Thurston’s perfect season in 3A SSC finale

Peninsula High School earned its biggest win of the year against previously undefeated North Thurston, spoiling the Rams’ hope for a flawless regular season with a 56-48 win.
No. 5 North Thurston entered the game with a 19-0 record and 13-0 mark in the 3A South Sound Conference.
That all changed Thursday night in Purdy.
Peninsula rode senior forward Seth Kasteler’s game-high 27 points and spoiled the party.
“We knew they were undefeated,” Peninsula senior guard Sam Miller said. “But we knew we played them tough the first time, too. We felt like we gave it away the first time we played them and we wanted to get it back. Tonight was a little bit of revenge.”
The game had no impact on playoff seeding.
North Thurston claimed the No. 1 seed into the district playoffs with a win over Yelm last week. And the Rams wrapped up the 3A SSC title Tuesday against Capital. Peninsula is the league’s No. 4 seed.
But there was plenty of pride on the line.
“We talked about how we had nothing to lose and they had everything to lose,” Kasteler said. “They had the perfect season. It’s super big going into playoffs. We have momentum now.”
Kasteler set the tone for the game midway through the first quarter. Miller’s 3-point attempt bounced off the rim and Kasteler went up, grabbed the ball and slammed it home for a putback dunk that sent the student section into a frenzy.
“That got us riled up,” Kasteler said. “We felt good and just kept shooting.”
Peninsula coach Matt Robles said it was a special play.
“That was an amazing dunk,” Robles said. “That was really cool for him.”
Peninsula led 15-5 after the first quarter, but North Thurston came storming back, scoring 25 points in the second quarter and taking a 30-28 lead into the half.
But Peninsula didn’t waver and kept the game close, trailing 42-39 at the end of the third quarter.
“We knew they weren’t going to score 25 consistently on us,” Miller said. “We’re too good defensively for that to happen again. We just knew we had to come out and get our lead back and we did.”
Kasteler scored nine points in the final four minutes of the game, willing his team to victory.
The dagger came with just under a minute to play, when Kasteler buried a 3-pointer for the Seahawks to push the lead to 53-45.
“(Kasteler) just made the right plays at the right times, he passed the ball at the right times, and then when they kind of matched him up (one-on-one), he took advantage,” Robles said.
North Thurston was paced by Jeremy Spencer’s 19 points, nine of which came from the free throw line. Clay Christian added 17, while Garrett Wallace chipped in 10.
The Rams host the GSHL No. 4 seed in the first round of the district playoffs next week.
Staff writer Lauren Smith contributed to this report.
NO. 5 NORTH THURSTON
5
25
12
6
—
48
PENINSULA
15
13
11
17
—
56
NT – Spencer 19, Christian 17, Wallace 10, Stone 2
P – Kasteler 27, McLaughlin 8, Lichau 7, Spurlock 4, Baker 4, Miller 4, Jackson 2
