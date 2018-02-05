Timberline’s Erik Stevenson and Tenino’s Kaylee Schow.
High School Sports

High school basketball: Boys and girls scoring leaders, final

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

February 05, 2018 11:37 PM

High school basketball scoring leaders are compiled weekly by The Olympian based on available stats from coaches, MaxPreps, Scorebook Live and other news outlets.

Schools in the area include Olympia, Capital, North Thurston, Shelton, Timberline, Yelm, River Ridge, Black Hills, Centralia, Rochester, Tumwater, W.F. West, Elma, Tenino, Northwest Christian and Rainier.

Not all schools reporting. Some schools partially reporting.

Coaches can call The Olympian’s sports desk at 253-597-8680 following games, or email lsmith@theolympian.com with updates.

BOYS SCORING LEADERS THROUGH FEB. 5

PLAYER

POINTS

GAMES

AVG.

1. Erik Stevenson, Timberline, sr.

480

20

24.0

2. CJ Geathers, Tumwater, sr.

453

20

22.7

3. Jeremy Spencer, North Thurston, sr.

430

20

21.5

4. Clay Christian, North Thurston, sr.

412

20

20.6

5. Ibi Ceesay, Pope John Paul II, sr.

311

18

17.3

6. Tyler Ashmore, Centralia, sr.

338

20

16.9

7. Chris Penner, Capital, jr.

296

19

15.6

8. Ben Janssan, Centralia, sr.

302

20

15.1

9. Tony Dominguez, Northwest Christian, jr.

211

14

15.1

10. Lucas Bowser, Olympia, jr.

264

18

14.7

11. Grant Erickson, Capital, jr.

291

20

14.6

12. Eli Morton, Timberline, sr.

248

17

14.6

13. Garrett Glenn, Black Hills, sr.

280

20

14.0

14. Jordan Thomas, W.F. West, sr.

255

20

12.8

15. Lamar Campbell, River Ridge, soph.

231

18

12.8


 

GIRLS SCORING LEADERS THROUGH FEB. 5

PLAYER

POINTS

GAMES

AVG.

1. Kaylee Schow, Tenino, jr.

394

19

20.7

2. Brooklyn Harn, North Thurston, jr.

347

20

17.4

3. Quinlan Christian, North Thurston, sr.

309

20

15.5

4. Maddie Plevyak, Yelm, soph.

290

19

15.3

5. Kiara Brooks, Timberline, jr.

304

20

15.2

6. Paige Winter, Rochester, soph.

263

19

13.8

7. Ellie Corwin, Centralia, sr.

273

20

13.7

8. Erika Brumfield, W.F. West, jr.

268

20

13.4

9. Lindsey Nurmi, Black Hills, sr.

264

20

13.2

10. Jalyn Sackrider, Elma, soph.

263

20

13.2

11. Kiara Steen, W.F. West, sr.

262

20

13.1

12. Sophia Koelsch, Tumwater, jr.

204

17

12.0

13. Nicole Lindblom, Capital, soph.

142

12

11.8

14. Kaitlin Jewell, Yelm, jr.

228

20

11.4

15. Alexis Jones-Sederberg, Rochester, soph.

216

19

11.4

15. Keshara Romain, Timberline, sr.

216

19

11.4

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

