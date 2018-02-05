High school basketball: Boys and girls scoring leaders, final

High school basketball scoring leaders are compiled weekly by The Olympian based on available stats from coaches, MaxPreps, Scorebook Live and other news outlets.
Schools in the area include Olympia, Capital, North Thurston, Shelton, Timberline, Yelm, River Ridge, Black Hills, Centralia, Rochester, Tumwater, W.F. West, Elma, Tenino, Northwest Christian and Rainier.
Not all schools reporting. Some schools partially reporting.
Coaches can call The Olympian’s sports desk at 253-597-8680 following games, or email lsmith@theolympian.com with updates.
RECENT BOYS HIGHLIGHTS
BOYS SCORING LEADERS THROUGH FEB. 5
PLAYER
POINTS
GAMES
AVG.
1. Erik Stevenson, Timberline, sr.
480
20
24.0
2. CJ Geathers, Tumwater, sr.
453
20
22.7
3. Jeremy Spencer, North Thurston, sr.
430
20
21.5
4. Clay Christian, North Thurston, sr.
412
20
20.6
5. Ibi Ceesay, Pope John Paul II, sr.
311
18
17.3
6. Tyler Ashmore, Centralia, sr.
338
20
16.9
7. Chris Penner, Capital, jr.
296
19
15.6
8. Ben Janssan, Centralia, sr.
302
20
15.1
9. Tony Dominguez, Northwest Christian, jr.
211
14
15.1
10. Lucas Bowser, Olympia, jr.
264
18
14.7
11. Grant Erickson, Capital, jr.
291
20
14.6
12. Eli Morton, Timberline, sr.
248
17
14.6
13. Garrett Glenn, Black Hills, sr.
280
20
14.0
14. Jordan Thomas, W.F. West, sr.
255
20
12.8
15. Lamar Campbell, River Ridge, soph.
231
18
12.8
RECENT GIRLS HIGHLIGHTS
GIRLS SCORING LEADERS THROUGH FEB. 5
PLAYER
POINTS
GAMES
AVG.
1. Kaylee Schow, Tenino, jr.
394
19
20.7
2. Brooklyn Harn, North Thurston, jr.
347
20
17.4
3. Quinlan Christian, North Thurston, sr.
309
20
15.5
4. Maddie Plevyak, Yelm, soph.
290
19
15.3
5. Kiara Brooks, Timberline, jr.
304
20
15.2
6. Paige Winter, Rochester, soph.
263
19
13.8
7. Ellie Corwin, Centralia, sr.
273
20
13.7
8. Erika Brumfield, W.F. West, jr.
268
20
13.4
9. Lindsey Nurmi, Black Hills, sr.
264
20
13.2
10. Jalyn Sackrider, Elma, soph.
263
20
13.2
11. Kiara Steen, W.F. West, sr.
262
20
13.1
12. Sophia Koelsch, Tumwater, jr.
204
17
12.0
13. Nicole Lindblom, Capital, soph.
142
12
11.8
14. Kaitlin Jewell, Yelm, jr.
228
20
11.4
15. Alexis Jones-Sederberg, Rochester, soph.
216
19
11.4
15. Keshara Romain, Timberline, sr.
216
19
11.4
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
