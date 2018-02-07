National Signing Day: Where are local athletes headed?

Today is the day for many local athletes. Football players, volleyball players, soccer players and more will sign National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, securing futures in college athletics.
Below is a list of all local seniors signing letters of intent. Athletes who signed during earlier periods are designated with an asterisk.
▪ Hannah Barker, Timberline*: Focused on club swimming her senior year, but will head to Division I program Grand Canyon University (Arizona) holding Timberline individual records in the 100-yard freestyle, 200 free, 500 free and 100 back. Reached the podium five times during her career at the state swimming and diving championships.
▪ Michael Barnes, Timberline: The Olympian’s All-Area player of the year, first-team Associated Press all-state selection and the 3A South Sound Conference MVP, Barnes will continue his football career at Montana Tech. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound athlete was a two-way threat for the Blazers, rushing for 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns. At safety, he returned two of his four interceptions for scores, and added 61 tackles. Listed as the No. 58 prospect in Washington by 247Sports, he also had offers from Air Force Academy and Simon Fraser.
▪ Chase Bowes, Timberline: Had offers to play football at several Division III and NAIA schools, and is headed to College of Idaho. The 6-foot, 250-pound lineman was an Olympian All-Area pick and 3A SSC first-team selection after compiling 78 pancake blocks, and allowing no sacks for a Blazers offense that rushed for more than 2,700 yards.
▪ Bella Brown, Black Hills: Four-time 2A EvCo first-teamer and two-time Olympian All-Area selection is headed to Central Washington University. The midfielder finished her final season with seven goals, 16 assists, and helped the Wolves reach the state playoffs twice during her career.
▪ Kennedy Croft, Tumwater*: Signed with Gonzaga University volleyball in November after leading the T-Birds to four consecutive 2A state-tournament appearances, including two championships. Was a four-time Olympian All-Area selection, two-time player of the year and the Gatorade state player of the year her junior season. Perhaps the most dominant outside hitter Thurston County has produced, finishing with 1,193 career kills.
▪ Tyson Guerrero, W.F. West*: The reigning 2A Evergreen Conference MVP will join Washington State University’s baseball team after fanning 70 batters last season. The 5-foot-11 lefty recorded a 1.89 ERA, and posted a .415 average at the plate to pace the Bearcats to a runner-up finish at state. Was an Olympian All-Area pick.
▪ Corbin Hartsock, Olympia*: Missed his senior season with a knee injury, but the 6-foot-5, 235-pound defensive end impressed Eastern Washington University enough as a junior. The former Olympian All-Area selection is currently listed as the No. 63 prospect in Washington by 247Sports after tallying 66 tackles (18 for losses) and nine sacks his junior season.
▪ Samantha Johnson, Northwest Christian: Heads to the University of Puget Sound after finishing her final season with 403 kills — averaging six per set — and a .501 hitting percentage. Added 281 digs, 63 aces and 34 blocks on her way to first-team 2B Pacific League and Olympian All-Area honors.
▪ Bryce Kincy, Black Hills: Outfielder for the Wolves will continue his baseball career at Shoreline Community College. Was a first-team 2A EvCo and second-team Olympian All-Area selection as a junior.
▪ Josie Kirk, North Thurston: Midfielder for the Rams will play soccer at Yakima Valley Community College. Chipped in two goals and four assists, and was a first-team 3A SSC and Olympian All-Area selection.
▪ Kristian Knight, Black Hills: Utility player for the Wolves will continue his baseball career at Tacoma Community College. Threw a no-hitter as a junior, posted a 1.92 ERA with 50 strikeouts and held opponents to a .175 batting average. Was a first-team 2A EvCo and Olympian All-Area selection as a junior.
▪ Simon Lazar, Black Hills: Will continue both his cross country and track and field careers at Corbin College.
▪ Sydney Lowe, Black Hills: Star forward for the Wolves will play at Central Washington University — just like her older sister Whitney — after leading the Wolves with 28 goals and 14 assists her final season. Was a two-time Olympian All-Area selection, and the player of the year as a senior, as well as a two-time 2A EvCo offensive player of the year. She helped Black Hills reach the state playoffs twice during her career.
▪ Megan McSheffrey, Northwest Christian: The reigning 2B state champion in the 400-meter dash will continue her track and field career at Biola University (California). She also reached the podium in the 800 (third) as a junior, helping the Navigators claim the 2B team title.
▪ Isaac Muckian, Olympia: The 6-foot, 205-pound linebacker is headed north to play Division II football for GNAC member Simon Fraser University (Burnaby, BC). Was a second-team 4A SPSL and Olympian All-Area selection.
▪ Owen Oniskey, Black Hills: The 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker will play Division II football for GNAC member Central Washington University. Was a first-team 2A EvCo selection after compiling 56 tackles and three sacks.
▪ Ian Russell, Rainier: Two-time Olympian All-Area selection took the Mountaineers to the state plyoffs for the first time in 26 years. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker heads to Western Oregon University after racking up 47 tackles and five sacks, while also adding 768 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on offense. Was a 2B Central Mountain first-teamer at running back and linebacker.
▪ Mason Simeta, Timberline: The 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker will continue his football career at Western Oregon University after a standout senior season. Was a first-team Olympian All-Area and Associated Press all-state selection after tallying 91 tackles (18 for losses), eight sacks and a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown. Was the 3A SSC defensive MVP.
▪ Aiden Slater, Tumwater: Heading to Western Oregon University to play football after a banner year. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive end was a first-team Olympian All-Area and Associated Press all-state selection and the 2A EvCo defensive MVP after recording 62 tackles (seven for losses) and six sacks, and helping the T-Birds reach the state title game.
▪ Maria Smoot, Capital*: Distance runner will compete in cross country and track and field at Sterling College (Kansas).
▪ Erik Stevenson, Timberline*: The day he signed with Wichita State University, the Shockers were considered the No. 7 program in the nation, and remain in the top 25 three months later. The three-star shooting guard is listed as the No. 4 prospect from Washington on 247Sports, and will leave Timberline with single-game, season and career scoring records. Had offers from several Division I programs, including three Pac-12 schools and LSU.
▪ Isaac Thompson, Timberline: The 6-foot-1, 180-pound wide receiver and defensive back missed most of his senior season with a shoulder injury, but he’ll join three other football players from Thurston County at Western Oregon University.
▪ Peyton Uznanski, Capital*: Was a valuable utilty player for the Cougars as a junior, and will continue her softball career at Bethel College (Kansas). Led Capital with a .688 batting average and .706 on-base percentage last season, recording eight doubles and two home runs. Never struck out. Was an Olympian All-Area selection.
▪ Abigail VanMarter, Northwest Christian: Will continue her volleyball career at Pierce after recording 99 kills, 94 digs, 34 aces and a .233 hitting percentage her final season with the Navigators. Was a first-team 2B Pacific and second-team Olympian All-Area selection.
▪ Conner Warick, Timberline: Passed up offers from smaller schools to join a Division I roster. Warick, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound lineman, will head to Oregon State University as a preferred walk-on after picking up Associated Press all-state honors on offense and defense. Was an Olympian All-Area selection and the 3A SSC lineman of the year with 54 tackles (21 for losses), six sacks and two blocked punts — including one he returned for a touchdown.
▪ Brandon White, W.F. West*: The 6-foot-8 right-handed pitcher heads to Washington State University after compiling 54 strikeouts and a 1.88 ERA as a junior. Helped the Bearcats reach the 2A state title game last season, and was a first-team 2A EvCo and second-team Olympian All-Area selection.
▪ Sydney Wilson, Capital: Two-time Olympian All-Area selection will continue her soccer career at Western Oregon University. The midfielder wrapped up her final season with 10 goals and six assists, and was a two-time 3A SSC first-teamer.
