Clay Christian has been lighting up box scores for two years. Now, he’s North Thurston’s all-time leading scorer

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 3:10 Highlights: Timberline routs Stadium in first round of district playoffs Pause 1:08 North Thurston's Jeremy Spencer talks first-round win over Hudson's Bay 1:14 Timberline's Mia Harriott recaps first-round win over Mount Tahoma 2:53 Chase Bowes talks signing, Timberline's big recruiting class 2:29 Timberline's Conner Warick ready to play Pac-12 football at Oregon State 2:31 Timberline's Michael Barnes signs to play at Montana Tech 2:28 Timberline's Mason Simeta and Isaac Thompson discuss signing with Western Oregon football 3:17 2B to Division II: Rainier's Ian Russell signs with Western Oregon football 1:46 Black Hills soccer duo will continue careers at Central Washington 1:35 Tumwater's Aiden Slater signs with Western Oregon football Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

For the second straight season, Christian, a 6-foot-3 forward, is averaging more than 20 points per game. He is on pace to score more than 1,100 points between his junior and senior seasons. Lauren Smith lsmith@theolympian.com

For the second straight season, Christian, a 6-foot-3 forward, is averaging more than 20 points per game. He is on pace to score more than 1,100 points between his junior and senior seasons. Lauren Smith lsmith@theolympian.com