Bowser nails 3-pointer in closing seconds to keep Olympia’s season alive

The Olympia High School boys basketball team survives to see another game.
Trailing Rogers late in the fourth quarter, Lucas Bowser came off of a screen and pulled up from the perimeter over the extended reach of Michael Dwyer. He drilled the long 3-pointer to give the Bears the lead back with 11 seconds to play.
Rogers missed at the other end, lost the ball out of bounds, and the Bears escaped with a 55-53 win Friday night at Wilson High School in Tacoma to keep their season alive.
“When he got the look, I was thankful he was open,” Olympia coach John Kiley said. “I was proud of our guys for running the set the right way.”
Never miss a local story.
The Bears will continue on in the 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict tournament, needing two more wins to notch a state-regional berth.
“They are a bunch of fighters,” Kiley said of Friday’s win. “It was a barn burner.”
This is the first time this season Olympia beat its 4A SPSL rival. The Rams won both regular-season meetings, including a slim three-point victory in Olympia late in January.
“We lost to them twice already,” Bowser said. “We had a lot of confidence going in because those games were really close. We knew we could do it.”
Olympia took the lead on a Dylan Sawyer 3-pointer midway through the second quarter, and held on to it most of the way.
Freshman Jackson Grant led the Bears with 12 points, while Toran Effland added 11 and Bowser pitched in 10.
But the Rams — led by James Baker, who scored a game-high 20 points to keep Rogers within reach — closed what was at one point a double-digit gap in the final quarter.
“Baker is one of the best players in the (South Sound),” Kiley said. “We never knew how to stop him, but he didn't make his last shot.”
Joey Ancheta buried a 3-pointer with 1:14 to go, giving the Rams their first lead of the half.
Olympia turned the ball over twice in the next 40 seconds, Rogers missed twice and turned the ball back over to Olympia with 29 seconds to play.
Kiley then called timeout to set up Bowser’s game-winning shot.
Olympia (14-9) moves on to meet another league rival in Puyallup (15-7) at 6 p.m. Monday at Mount Tahoma High School. The Vikings won both regular-season meetings.
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
ROGERS
12
18
12
11
—
53
OLYMPIA
11
24
13
7
—
55
R – Baker 20, Waterstraat 5, Barrett 10, Ancheta 3, Fernando 1, Apanasevich 8
O – Gahm 6, Effland 11, Barner 5, Young 2, Sawyer 7, Bowser 10, Wood 2, Grant 12
Comments