Mat Classic primer: Schedule, local qualifiers, outlook for state wrestling championships

MAT CLASSIC
Friday-Saturday, Tacoma Dome
Schedule: Friday — Session I, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (first-round matches). Session II, 3:30-9:30 p.m. (quarterfinals and consolation matches). Saturday — Session III, 9:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. (semifinals, consolation matches and medal matches, excluding championship finals). Session IV – 5 p.m. (championship finals on six mats).
Tickets: Single day — $17 adults, $13 students/senior citizens. Full tournament — $30 adults, $23 students/senior citizens.
Never miss a local story.
2017 team champions: 4A — Tahoma. 3A — Bonney Lake. 2A — Toppenish. 1A — Granger. 2B/1B — Tonasket. Girls — Yelm.
LOCAL QUALIFIERS
4A — Chase Poston, Olympia, sr. (113 pounds).
3A — Gage Nelson, Yelm, fr. (106); Gavin Stewart, Yelm, sr. (120); Ryan Davis, Yelm, jr. (126); Steven Reyes, Yelm, jr. (132); Robert Allred, Shelton, fr. (132); Diego Delgado, Timberline, jr. (138); Sebastian Delgado, Timberline, sr. (152); Chayton Miller, Yelm, jr. (160); Jason Nelson, Yelm, jr. (170); Derrick Platt, Yelm, sr. (182); Noah Winder, North Thurston, sr. (182); Ammon Anderson, Shelton, jr. (195); Cameron Dubose, Yelm, soph. (220); Kai Burgman, North Thurston, jr. (220).
2A — Juan Gaspar, Centralia, soph. (106); Roehre Cunningham, W.F. West, sr. (106); Demani Thomas, River Ridge, fr. (106); Darren Gray, W.F. West, fr. (106); Caleb Walters, W.F. West, soph. (113); Eddie Matias, Centralia, soph. (113); Levi Walters, W.F. West, sr. (120); Mason Marones, W.F. West, jr. (132); Mykka McAllister, Centralia, sr. (132); Mason Burbidge, Tumwater, jr. (138); Nolan Keesee, Black Hills, jr. (138); Jayden Lancaster, Rochester, soph. (145); Carver Brennan, W.F. West, jr. (152); Julian Kennedy, Black Hills, soph. (160); Tristen Dickey, Centralia, sr. (170); Patrick Alvarado, Black Hills, sr. (170); Jordan Claridge, Black Hills, jr. (182); Matthew Lund, Tumwater, sr. (182); Caden Hicks, Tumwater, jr. (220); Izz Almotes, Centralia, sr. (220); Cy Hicks, Tumwater, sr. (285); Tate Elliott, Black Hills, soph. (285).
1A — Colten French, Elma, sr. (126); Justin Sample, Elma, sr. (138); Dakota Whitaker, Tenino, sr. (145); Tyrick Weyrauch, Tenino, sr. (195); Taitum Brumfield, Elma, jr. (195); Jacob Garcia, Elma, jr. (220); Robby Marti, Tenino, fr. (285); AJ Hernandez, Elma, jr. (285).
2B/1B — Meric Jackson, Rainier, fr. (106); Tyler Barlass, Rainier, soph. (113); Brock Young, Rainier, jr. (126); Ira Reynolds, Rainier, jr. (138); Ted Lester, Rainier, jr. (145); Brody Klein, Rainier, soph. (145); Jacob Martin, Rainier, jr. (160); David Hoover, Rainier, sr. (182).
Girls — Phoenix Dubose, Yelm, jr. (115); Brooklyn Cutler, Yelm, soph. (120); Hailey Henry, Olympia, sr. (125); Faith Halseth, Centralia, jr. (125); Carly Smith, Yelm, soph. (130); Xylia Warner, W.F. West, soph. (135); Chelsey Rochester, Yelm, sr. (140); Shelaha Brown-Stephens, Yelm, sr. (145); Quinn Lacy, Shelton, jr. (170); Ashley Kile, Yelm, sr. (190); Carlina Portugal, Black Hills, fr. (235).
THE SKINNY
4A — Like last season, just one wrestler has climbed through the 4A ranks to reach Mat Classic. Olympia’s Chase Poston (113) took third at the Region III tournament at Eisenhower last week.
3A — Yelm looks to improve on its fifth-place team finish at last year’s state championships, with eight wrestlers qualifying. Derrick Platt (182) returns from a third-place finish as a junior. He won a Region II championship last week, and is the favorite in his bracket according to Washington Wrestling Report. Steven Reyes (132) and Chayton Miller (160) were both runners-up last year.
2A — The classification with the most local representation — 22 wrestlers. Tumwater’s Cy Hicks (285) is the defending heavyweight champion, expected to repeat and is the top-ranked wrestler at his weight in any classification. Mason Burbidge (138) also won a regional title for the T-Birds. ... W.F. West took fourth at Mat Classic as a team last season, but graduated all of its placers. The Bearcats do bring two regional champions in Roehre Cunningham (106) and Levi Walters (120). ... Centralia edged rival W.F. West (126.5-124.5) for the regional team title last week behind individual champions Mykka McAllister (132) and Tristen Dickey (170). McAllister finished fourth at last year’s state championships.
1A — Elma returns two state placers in Colten French (126) and Justin Sample (138). Sample won a Region I title last week. ... Tenino’s Tyrick Weyrauch (195) reached the podium last season, too, and is a regional champion.
2B/1B — Rainier sends eight wrestlers to Mat Classic, but Tyler Barlass (113) is the only returning placer. He and David Hoover (182) both had runner-up finishes at last week’s Region I tournament.
Girls — Before Yelm, the last three schools to win state titles (Sedro-Woolley, Warden, Grandview) all defended the year after winning their first. The top-ranked Tornados are in good position to do the same, after winning the Region II title last week over Federal Way — last year’s state runner-up and top-chasing contender.
Staff writer Todd Milles contributed to this report.
Todd Milles: 253-597-8442, @ManyHatsMilles
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
Comments