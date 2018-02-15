Kelso star too much for North Thurston boys to handle

North Thurston High School couldn’t produce a lasting answer for Shaw Anderson.
The Kelso junior poured in 32 points Thursday night at Foss High School as the Hilanders handled the fifth-ranked Rams, 67-58, in the 3A West Central/Southwest bidistrict semifinals.
“I thought we defended him well two out of three times,” North Thurston coach Tim Brown said of Anderson. “And he’s good enough that he even can score those times we defended him well.”
Pair Anderson’s effort with North Thurston’s cold shooting, and it was a tough outing for the Rams.
Clay Christian and Jeremy Spencer, who average more than 20 points per game apiece, were constantly pressured in the loss.
Christian finished with 12 points, while Spencer had 11.
“They defended Clay and Jeremy very well, but they still usually make shots they missed tonight,” Brown said. “It was just a bad shooting night.”
Tim Tenkley scored 29 points — including seven 3-pointers — to keep the Rams within reach for most of the contest, but Kelso consistently answered.
North Thurston is still guaranteed a trip to the 3A state playoffs, and will play again at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Foss for third or fourth place in the district tournament.
“You’re kind of elated you’re still in it,” Brown said. “We really wanted to win tonight. I thought the kids were ready mentally and physically. We just didn’t play well.”
