Olympia’s Wright qualifies second in 200-freestyle and first in 500-freestyle at 4A state swim meet

Competing in the 4A state swimming and diving championships for the first time, Olympia seniors Alex Wright and Everett Werner showed that they can excel on any stage.
Wright and Werner were club swimmers in their three previous years of high school, but decided to join the school team for their senior year. So far, the results have been outstanding – and they have a chance to be even better with the finals coming up on Saturday.
Wright came into the state meet ranked No. 1 in both the 200- and 500-freestyle. He qualified second and first in the preliminaries of those events on Friday, finishing the 200 in 1:42.17 and the 500 in 4:34.02. Though he didn’t qualify with the top spot in both events, Wright feels he is in a good position to be successful in the finals.
“Prelims matter only for seeding in finals,” Wright said. “If you’re top-eight, you’re still in the final competing for a state championship.”
Never miss a local story.
Werner will also be in the finals of two events after qualifying third in the 200-individual medley (1:53.79) and fifth in the 100-butterfly (51.38). Both times were high school bests for Werner.
Wright came close to his best times of the season in the prelims, but he and Werner have an even bigger goal for the finals.
“We’re both kind of going for our team records,” Wright said. “My club best times would put me under (the Olympia High School records), but I’ve yet to swim my best races in the high school season. That’s what I’m going after.”
After high school, Wright will continue his swimming career at Virginia Tech as the No. 5 recruit out of Washington for the 2018 class, three spots above No. 8 Werner, who is headed to Duke.
Both swimmers said joining their high school team this year was the right decision, and they expect it will prepare them for the future.
“It’s really fun being here with the team,” Werner said. “It’s kind of getting us ready for what college is going to be like where we’re with a bunch of guys our age.”
preps@thenewstribune.com
Comments