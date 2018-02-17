Olympia’s Wright wins a pair of titles in only state meet of high school swimming career

Olympia High School senior Alex Wright spent less than a full season with his teammates on the boys swimming team, but it was clear after the conclusion of Saturday’s 4A state swimming and diving championships at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, that short amount of time had a big impact on him.
Wright joined the high school team in December for the first time in his high school career after swimming solely for his club team in his previous three years. The decision paid off with two state championships, as Wright dominated the finals of both the 200- and 500-freestyle. He finished the 200 in 1:40.53, nearly a second faster than the second-place competitor, and the 500 in 4:30.21, an All-American consideration time and more than 8 seconds faster than the nearest competition.
“I knew coming into tonight that I was going to have to put in my ‘A’ game,” Wright said. “These are some of the fastest kids in the state out there.”
After the meet, Wright shared embraces with many of his teammates and was emotional about the friends he’s made in the past three months.
“I really wanted to make tonight fun for all of my teammates, because they’ve made this year probably the best swimming year of my life,” Wright said.
Wright wasn’t the only Olympia swimmer to join the team for the first time as a senior. He was joined by Everett Werner, who didn’t win a state title on Saturday, but did earn fourth-place finishes in both the 200-individual medley and the 100-butterfly.
Both Wright, who will swim at Virginia Tech, and Werner, who will swim at Duke, said joining the high school team was a decision they don’t regret.
“It’s been so good watching us grow as a team,” Wright said. “It just made this year so much fun. I’ve definitely become emotionally attached to them, that’s for sure.”
Now that his short high school career has come to an end, Wright is looking forward to writing the next chapter at Virginia Tech.
“I’m hoping it’s a lot like this, because this is the best time of my life that I’ve had over the past three months,” Wright said. “I’m really excited to see what happens at Virginia Tech and see how good I get in the pool.”
North Thurston’s Harn earns second, third-place finish at 3A championships
North Thurston senior Jeffrey Harn ended his high school swimming career on a high note on Saturday. Harn placed second in the finals of the 50-freestyle with a time of 21.37 and third in the 100-freestyle in 46.86.
“It tells me that all that hard work over the four years actually paid off,” an excited Harn said after his last race. “It feels good to know that I swam my best today and capped it off.”
Harn was especially pleased to break 47 seconds in the 100-freestyle and to set personal best times in both of his individual races.
“I didn’t really come into this hoping and wishing for first,” he said. “I just wanted to get good times, and that’s what I got. I got my PRs today, and I think that’s good to cap off the end of my high school career.”
