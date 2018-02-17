Tornados rip through brackets: Dubose, Platt win wrestling titles for Yelm

2:31 Mat Classic XXX: Yelm's Dubose wins 115-pound titles Tornados repeat as team champions. Pause

1:11 Mat Classic XXX: Yelm's Derrick Platt wins 3A 182-pound championship

2:09 Mat Classic XXX semifinalists look to stay energized for second day

2:27 Highlights: Lincoln races by Timberline in district semifinals

2:27 Highlights: Kelso outlasts North Thurston in district semifinals

2:01 Highlights: Skyview handles Olympia, sends Bears to do-or-die game

2:50 Highlights: Capital still in state-playoff hunt after win over Hudson's Bay

2:28 Highlights: Blazers beat rival Rams for third time this season to stay alive

0:24 Olympia's Bowser talks about how Bears have kept season alive with two loser-out wins