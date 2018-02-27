Scouting reports? Predictions? Here’s what you need to know about state tournament matchups

Four local high school basketball teams will compete this week at state tournament sites.
The Timberline boys will compete at the Tacoma Dome, while the W.F. West boys and girls and the Black Hills girls will play at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Find the brackets for each tournament here: 3A BOYS | 2A BOYS | 2A GIRLS
Here’s everything you need to know about the matchups and stakes of each game:
Never miss a local story.
3A BOYS
NO. 5 TIMBERLINE (19-6) VS. NO. 7 SEATTLE PREP (17-10)
12:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Tacoma Dome
Winner plays Lincoln at 12:15 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals, loser is out
About the Panthers: This is a rematch of last season’s first-round game, but with a few tweaks. Collin Welp, who poured in 22 points as Prep buried the Blazers, 71-53, is off at UC Irvine. But the Panthers return another double-digit scorer from that game in Lehigh University commit Nic Lynch (16.4 ppg). The 6-foot-11 center scored 25 to beat North Thurston in the regionals last week.
About the Blazers: Timberline will need early scoring and a big game from Wichita State signee Erik Stevenson — who was limited to nine points in this matchup last year — to keep up. Stevenson is averaging 24 points, 6.8 rebounds per game, while point guard Eli Morton adds 13 points, 4.9 assists. Stevenson scored 31 — finishing with more than 30 for the seventh time this season — in a regional loss to Kelso last week. Four of Timberline’s losses so far have been followed by double-digit wins.
Olympian pick: Seattle Prep, 70-64
2A BOYS
NO. 6 NORTH KITSAP (21-4) VS. NO. 9 W.F. WEST (21-4)
9 p.m. Wednesday at the Yakima Valley SunDome
Winner plays Selah at 9 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals, loser is out
About the Vikings: North Kitsap is coming off of a regional win over Cheney, and a 2A West Central District title win over Fife. The Vikings have won 10 straight behind point guard Zac Olmsted, who is averaging 21 points per game in the playoffs after averaging 14 in the regular season. The 2A Olympic League MVP helped lead North Kitsap to a league title.
About the Bearcats: W.F. West let Lynden slip away in the second half in the regionals last week to wind up in a loser-out game in Yakima. But, the undefeated 2A Evergreen Conference champions still have a good shot at advancing with their balanced attack, which features three scorers — Bailey Cooper (12.4 ppg), Jordan Thomas (12.3) and 6-foot-8 center Brandon White (10.8) — who average in double digits.
Olympian pick: North Kitsap, 65-55
2A GIRLS
NO. 6 BLACK HILLS (19-5) VS. NO. 5 WHITE RIVER (21-5)
2 p.m. Wednesday at the Yakima Valley SunDome
Winner plays W.F. West at 2 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals, loser is out
About the Wolves: With 6-foot forward Maisy Williams (10.6 ppg) back in full swing after missing much of the season with a jaw injury, Black Hills looks primed for a run. The Wolves have advanced to Yakima each of the past three years. This is the third trip to the SunDome for both Williams and point guard Lindsey Nurmi (12.7 ppg).
About the Hornets: White River won this matchup the first time around, topping the Wolves, 71-65, on their home court — but that was with Williams unable to play. Georgia Lavender (16.2 ppg) and sister Sofia (10 ppg) pace the Hornets. The three-time defending 2A West Central District champions are headed to Yakima for the fourth time in five years, and have been a contender at the state tournament nearly every season since 1999.
Olympian pick: Black Hills, 75-68
BLACK HILLS-WHITE RIVER WINNER VS. NO. 1 W.F. WEST (22-2)
2 p.m. Thursday at the Yakima Valley SunDome
Winner to semifinals, loser to consolation
About the Bearcats: W.F. West will wait to learn its opponent in the quarterfinals, after securing a first-round bye against Lynden in last week’s regionals. The Bearcats do know this — they’ve already beaten both teams. W.F. West has topped 2A Evergreen Conference rival Black Hills by more than 20 points in all three meetings this season — including for the 2A Southwest District championship — and topped White River by 17 in January. Kiara Steen (12.9 ppg, 4.1 apg, 2.7 spg), Julia Johnson (11.3 ppg, 2.8 spg) and 6-foot-3 forward Erika Brumfield (13.1 ppg, 9.6 rpg) pace the Bearcats.
Comments