GALLERY: Gig Harbor captures program’s first state girls basketball title

The Gig Harbor Tides hoist the state championship trophy following their 51-48 victory over Garfield in Saturday night's 3A girls basketball state title game in the TacomaDome on March 3, 2018.
Tony Overman
toverman@theolympian.com
Woodinville's Regan Schenck is corralled by Central Valley defenders Mady Simmelink (from left), Hailey Christopher and Camryn Skaife during Saturday night's 4A girls basketball state championship game in the TacomaDome on March 3, 2018.
Woodinville's Madison Lundquist (14) chases down a loose ball in front of Central Valley defenders Lexie Hull (10) and Mady Simmelink during Saturday night's 4A girls basketball state championship game in the TacomaDome on March 3, 2018.
Central Valley's Kate Sams (from far left), Peyton Howard (20), Hailey Christopher and Camryn Skaife celebrate as time expires in the Bears' 70-39 victory over the Woodinville Falcons in Saturday night's 4A girls basketball state championship game in the TacomaDome on March 3, 2018.
Gig Harbor's Syndney Langworthy (23) knocks the ball loose from Garfield's Cari Davis for a steal during Saturday night's 3A girls basketball state championship game in the TacomaDome on March 3, 2018.
Central Valley senior guard Lacie Hull acknowledges her twin sister, Lexie Hull, after an assist for a basket during Saturday night's 4A girls basketball state championship game against Woodinville in the TacomaDome on March 3, 2018.
Garfield head coach Brandon Roy cheers on the Bulldogs during Saturday night's 3A boys basketball state championship game against Rainier Beach in the TacomaDome on March 3, 2018.
Gig Harbor's Grace Neil takes a tumble as she tangles with Garfield defender Emani Turner during Saturday night's 3A girls basketball state championship game in the TacomaDome on March 3, 2018.
Federal Way's Jaden McDaniels reacts to drawing a foul during Saturday night's 4A boys basketball state championship game against Gonzaga Prep in the TacomaDome on March 3, 2018.
Federal Way's Jaden McDaniels spins to the basket in front of Gonzaga Prep defender Devin Culp during Saturday night's 4A boys basketball state championship game in the TacomaDome on March 3, 2018.
Rainier Beach's Tre Anderson flies to the basket against Garfield defender Marjon Beauchamp during Saturday night's 3A boys basketball state championship game in the TacomaDome on March 3, 2018.
Gonzaga Prep's Devin Cule (bottom) is harrassed by Federal Way defenders Mykael Henry (left) and Marcus Austin during Saturday night's 4A boys basketball state championship game in the TacomaDome on March 3, 2018.
Garfield's Eddie Turner comes up with a steal in front of Rainier Beach's Tre Andreson (left) and Kendall Williams during Saturday night's 3A boys basketball state championship game in the TacomaDome on March 3, 2018.
Gonzaga Prep Jacob Parola (10), Devin Culp (20) and Noah Drynan (33) celebrate with their Bullpup teammates following their 54-52 victory over the Federal Way Eagles Saturday night's 4A boys basketball state championship game in the TacomaDome on March 3, 2018.
Garfield's Marjon Beauchamp (from left) Eddie Turner and Jamon Kemp celebrate following the Bulldogs' 72-63 overtime victory over Rainier Beach in Saturday night's 3A boys basketball state championship final in the TacomaDome on March 3, 2018.
Central Valley starters (from left) Mady Simmelink, Hailey Christopher, Lacie Hull, Lexie Hull and Camryn Skaife celebrate from the bench in the final seconds of the Bears' 70-39 victory over the Woodinville Falcons in Saturday night's 4A girls basketball state championship game in the TacomaDome on March 3, 2018.
Gig Harbor's Brynna Maxwell (10), Tate McReynolds and Sydney Langworthy (23) celebrate following the Tides' 51-48 victory over Garfield in Saturday night's 3A girls basketball state championship game in the TacomaDome on March 3, 2018.
The Gig Harbor Tides celebrate following their 51-48 victory over Garfield in Saturday night's 3A girls basketball state championship game in the TacomaDome on March 3, 2018.
Rainier Beach's Kevin Porter celebrates as Garfield players react in shock as the Vikings' Tre Anderson earned three free throw attempts to tie the game in the final seconds of Saturday night's 3A boys basketball state championship game in the TacomaDome on March 3, 2018. Anderson sank all three shots to send the game into overtime.
Gig Harbor head coach Meganb Murray encourages the Tides from the sidelines during Saturday night's 3A girls basketball state championship game against Garfield in the TacomaDome on March 3, 2018.
Gonzaga Prep's Sam Lockett hoists the state championship trophy following the Bullpups' 54-52 victory over Federal Way in Saturday night's 4A boys basketball state title game in the TacomaDome on March 3, 2018.
