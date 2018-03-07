Olympian's 2017-18 All-Area Boys Basketball Team

Three Blazers scored in double figures, led by Wichita State signee Erik Stevenson.
Nurmi ended her high school career scoring 18 points, grabbing 7 rebounds and 5 steals.
Trailing by 8 entering the fourth quarter, the Bearcats scored the go-ahead basket with 5 seconds left to earn a spot in the 2A championship game.
WF West Boys win over Foss 53-50. They play Lynden for the 2A state title.
The Wichita State signee sets five modern state tournament records, and a Thurston County career scoring record, in win over Wilson on Friday.
The Blazers rallied from a double-digit deficit, but couldn’t capitalize on late opportunities.
Erik Stevenson scored 43 points, including seven 3-pointers, to pace the Blazers in a win over Seattle Prep.
The sixth-ranked Wolves left no doubt in a 60-46 first-round victory over fifth-ranked White River on Wednesday afternoon.
Woodinville’s freshman Mia Hughes scored 24 points and had nine rebounds.
Casson Rouse, when he was 7, was a court sweeper for the River Ridge basketball team that finished third. Now, the senior is a major piece of Timberline's roster.
North Thurston’s dream season ends a game short of Tacoma Dome with 60-51 loss to Seattle Prep