Like grandfather, like mother, like daughter. W.F. West’s Steen is a third-generation hoopster

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 89 W.F. West's Kiara Steen, a third-generation hoopster, led the Bearcats to a state title Pause 287 Competitive edge made Erik Stevenson a high school basketball star 135 The Olympian's 2018 All-Area boys basketball team 85 W.F. West girls celebrate winning 2A state title in Yakima 282 Highlights- Timberline finishes fourth in 3A in OT win over Kelso 58 Black Hills point guard Lindsey Nurmi recaps Wolves fourth-place finish 72 W.F. West celebrates 2A semifinals upset over defending champion Foss 76 W.F. Wests Taya McCallum discusses thrilling 2A semifinals win over East Valley of Yakima 151 Highlights: Timberline's Stevenson breaks Michael Porter Jr.'s 3A tournament scoring record 73 Bailey Cooper recaps W.F. Wests upset win over Selah in 2A quarterfinals Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

W.F. West Point guard Kiara Steen is The Olympian’s 2018 girls basketball player of the year. She led the Bearcats, who didn’t lose a Class 2A game this season, to a state title. Lauren Smith lsmith@thenewstribune.com

W.F. West Point guard Kiara Steen is The Olympian’s 2018 girls basketball player of the year. She led the Bearcats, who didn’t lose a Class 2A game this season, to a state title. Lauren Smith lsmith@thenewstribune.com