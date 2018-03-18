Highlights: Wichita State signee Erik Stevenson dunks over 7-foot-4 center

The Olympian’s 2018 All-Area girls basketball team includes Elma coach Lisa Johnson and Molly Johnston, W.F. West's Erika Brumfield and Julia Johnson, Black Hills' Lindsey Nurmi, Timberline's Kiara Brooks, and W.F. West's Kiara Steen.
Erik Stevenson hears the noise. He hears the “overrated” chants, and he recognizes his position as a polarizing basketball player opposing crowds love to hate. The Timberline High School star, who is headed to Wichita State after graduation this spring, feeds off of all of it.