This Seahawks player is hosting a football camp in Tenino this month – and it's free

Seattle Seahawks center Justin Britt is coming to Thurston County on Sunday, April 22.
And he's going to hold a youth football camp — for free.
The four-year NFL veteran who was drafted by the Seahawks in 2014, will host two camp sessions on the black turf at Beaver Stadium, located near Tenino High School.
Beaver Stadium is located at 500 W 2nd Ave. in Tenino.
All players between ages 7 and 18 are eligible to register, and can sign up for free on Britt's personal website.
The first session is for players ages 7-12, and will run from 9 a.m. to noon. The second session, for players ages 13-18, is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
In March, the Seahawks exercised a $5 million option on Britt's contract to keep him in Seattle until 2020. He is also holding free camps in Yakima and British Columbia this spring.
Beaver Stadium in Tenino was renovated last summer, and features newly installed black turf — the only black turf in Washington state, and believed to be one of two black fields in the United States.
The field, scoreboard and LED lighting were all new for the 2017 season.
