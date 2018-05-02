Thurston County greats Sid Otton, Patsy Pointer join WIAA Hall of Fame

Standing before peers, family, friends and other Wednesday afternoon at the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association's Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sid Otton recalled a moment from his final season as a high school football coach.
Early in the 2016 season, the Tumwater High School T-Birds needed a miracle, trailing by a touchdown with two seconds to play.
"We played a small school up here in this area called Bellevue High School," Otton joked. "Defenses are playing really good on both sides. ... We had time for one play."
Otton recalled quarterback Noah Andrews rolling to his left on a pass play Otton's staff called, "Flutie Left," and heaving the ball into the end zone.
Otton's grandson, Cade, came down with the 26-yard touchdown catch as time expired, surrounded by a sea of navy blue Bellevue jerseys.
"It’s the only time in 49 years we ran that play," Sid Otton said.
The Tumwater players and fans, which made the long trek from Thurston County for the Friday night showdown, rushed the field.
Otton celebrated with his team, and his wife, Marjean, on the night of their 50th wedding anniversary — one of many anniversary's since they were married in 1966 that the two spent at the football field.
As Otton spoke at the ceremony at the Renton Pavilion, which honored 14 inductees from the 2017 and 2018 classes, he focused mainly on the people who helped him achieve these great moments — like the thrilling win over perennial powerhouse Bellevue — along the way.
Otton retired in 2016 as the winningest high school football coach in state history, with a career record of 394-131 in 49 years. He coached football at Coupeville and Colfax before spending his final 43 years in Tumwater.
Otton won six state titles — five with Tumwater — as a high school coach, and reached the state playoffs 27 times. He also won 25 league championships.
His induction into the WIAA Hall of Fame is part of a long list of accolades Otton received during his career.
"Just being recognized by the WIAA, the entire state of Washington, that's pretty special," said Cade Otton, now a redshirt freshman at the University of Washington.
As he has with previous awards, Sid Otton credited his family, coaching staff and players for his success, beginning with his wife.
Otton recognized his sons, Brad and Tim, who both played football at Tumwater and in college; his daughter, Tana, who won four state titles as a high school volleyball coach; and their families.
Otton also acknowledged his assistant coaches, many of whom attended the ceremony, and their part in Tumwater's widely recognized success.
"The leadership style I prefer is hire some people, don't be afraid they're smarter than you, train them, give them responsibility, delegate," Otton said. "If they have ownership, they'll stay around and they'll be a big part of what's going on."
Bill Beattie, one of Otton's former players and assistants, who took over at Tumwater last season, said Otton's impact as a coach during his career is incomparable.
"He's just one of a kind," Beattie said.
Otton's dedication to high school sports makes him so deserving of Wednesday's honor, Beattie said.
"He could have done a lot of different things if he wanted to, but he's loved high school sports and stayed with it," Beattie said.
Patsy Pointer, now Walker, joined Otton as an inductee representing Thurston County.
Pointer, who was part of the 2018 class, single-handedly won Yelm its only state track and field title in 1977.
She remains the only athlete in state history to win a high school track and field title by herself.
Pointer won all four of her events — 220-yard dash, 80-yard low hurdles, high jump, and long jump — to win the team title for the Tornadoes.
She won seven individual state titles between 1973-77, and set several school, state and national records. She still holds Yelm records in the 200 (24.6 seconds), 400 (56.9), shot put (40 feet, 8 inches), high jump (5-10 3/4) and long jump (19-10).
Her long jump record (19-9 1/2) from 1977 is still the state meet record across all classifications. It is the oldest record in girls state meet history still standing.
Pointer went on to compete in college at UCLA and Houston, winning national titles in the indoor pentathlon and outdoor heptathlon in 1981. She was an alternate on the 1984 Olympic team.
At Wednesday's ceremony, Pointer thanked her former coaches and mentors for their guidance in her career.
"When you have a group of people as your mentors, like these folks that are here with me today, how can a girl go wrong?" she said.
"They taught me the will to succeed, the will to better myself as a person, and that's really what it was all about."
Comments