Capital’s got an ace. And a catcher/pitcher. It’s a big reason why the Cougars are in state 3A playoffs

Brett Stock’s talent wasn’t unknown last season.
He started a loser-out bidistrict playoff game for Capital High School and pitched a one-hitter. Then a junior, Stock wasn’t at the top of the Cougars’ rotation, with then-seniors Jacob Loose and Aidan Short gobbling up most of the starts.
Kyle Casperson was Capital’s catcher, an instinctive pitch caller and heavy hitter.
Now Stock and Casperson are the Cougars’ latest highly-effective one-two punch on the mound.
“We had a few seniors ahead of me last year,” Stock said. “But going into American Legion ball (where most of the Cougars play on the same team), I knew I was going to be the guy this season, so I spent the summer preparing.
“It was a mental thing. I worked with our pitching coach (Colton Westfall) and told myself over and over I had to be ready to be the No. 1 starter.”
Casperson, a junior, turned catching into an every-other-game assignment after Westfall urged him to throw a bullpen session during an offseason workout and liked what he saw.
Numbers tell the tale:
Stock has yet to be tagged with a loss at 6-0. Across 59 innings, he has an earned run average of 0.83 and allows less than one base runner per inning. He threw no-hitters against both Timberline and North Thurston.
Stock will get the start Saturday when Capital (16-7) takes on Lakeside of Seattle (18-4) in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs at 1 p.m. at Foss High School in Tacoma.
The winner will face the survivor of an earlier game between Edmonds-Woodway and Mercer Island about 45 minutes after the last out. The loser’s season will be over.
“Brett throws three pitches for strikes — fastball, curveball, change up,” Capital coach Jesse Elam said. “He’s smart enough to work backward when he doesn’t have his fastball.
“Against Columbia River, he threw mostly curves and change-ups, spotting his fast ball like you’d normally use a breaking ball.”
Stock, the 3A South Sound Conference pitcher of the year who will play at Tacoma Community College next year, knows its not enough just to have one good pitch.
“I can throw all of my pitches confidently. You’ve got to throw strikes to get guys out,” he said. “Also, having Kyle as my catcher is huge. He has a strong understanding of the game. I’m glad we have him.”
Casperson, who typically got the second start of the week during a 3A SSC schedule that featured back-to-back home-and-away games with opponents, believes his high baseball IQ and catching experience helped him transition to the mound.
He is 7-2 this season with a 2.04 ERA and 48 strikeouts in as many innings.
“I’ve called pitches as a catcher since I was 10,” he said. “It’s grown my awareness, given me a knack for baseball. I don’t mind taking the blame when we lose and I really like to see my team succeed.”
The Cougars have won eight of their last nine games heading into the state playoffs, including an extra-innings 3A West Central/Southwest bidistrict title win over Gig Harbor last week.
“Our pitching has always been what’s carried us,” Elam said. “But our bats have come alive here at the end. We’re putting hits together at the right time.”
Casperson, who earned first-team 3A SSC honors at catcher, leads the way with a .373 batting average.
Sophomore outfielder Silas Jansen, also an all-3A SSC selection, is next at .343.
Chase Cleveringa, who has committed only one error at second base all season, rounds out the Cougars’ .300 hitters with a .313 average.
Kyle Johnson and Grady Lindekugel have contributed big hits, and Carson Kero found his swing as the playoffs began, doubling and tripling in Capital’s first bidistrict playoff game against Mount Tahoma.
After its bidistrict title win, Capital heads to the state playoffs for the second consecutive season. Last year’s appearance ended in a first-round loss to Mercer Island.
“It was a big atmosphere and we got caught up in it,” Elam said. “Our team has grown so much since then.”
“Everyone’s going to be good this time. We’ll handle it,” Casperson said. “We’ve been hitting our stride and we’re not going to quit now.”
