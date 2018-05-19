Capital advances to quarterfinals, but can't rally past Edmonds-Woodway; W.F. West back in semifinals

Hours after a thrilling comeback win in the opening round of Class 3A state playoffs, Capital High School's season ended.
Edmonds-Woodway piled on seven runs in the first inning, and never let the lead go, elmininating the Cougars in an 11-6 quarterfinals loss at Foss High School in Tacoma.
Such is baseball.
"We just kind of ran out of juice there," Capital coach Jesse Elam said. "I feel like our kids gave everything they had on the day. They did an awesome job and I'm very proud of them."
Gunnar Whitelaw knocked in three RBI on a 3-for-4 afternoon for the Warriors, and Ian Michael drove in two more runs to keep the Cougars out of reach.
Capital (17-8) cut the deficit to 9-6 with a four-run fourth inning, but didn't get closer.
Chase Cleveringa drove in three of Capital's runs on a bases-clearing triple. He then scored on a fielder's choice.
But, the Warriors blanked the Cougars in the final three frames, and tacked on two more runs in the sixth to end Capital's playoffs run.
"I've been preaching for the five years I've been at Capital for the kids to take ownership of the program and to put it back on themselves, and this team did that," Elam said.
This was the first time Capital had advanced out of the first round since 2007, though the Cougars haven't won a trophy since their state title in 1998.
Earlier in the day, Capital edged Lakeside of Seattle, 3-2, in a come-from-behind win in the first round.
The Cougars trailed from the first inning until their final at-bat. They scored three runs in the seventh to come away with the win.
"Our guys kept battling and that's the thing," Elam said. "We could have just folded. We had the bases loaded with no outs in the bottom of the sixth and couldn't score a run.”
In the sixth, Lions pitcher Jared Feikes got a clutch force out at the plate, and the catcher turned it for a double play to keep Capital scoreless.
“We kept battling,” Elam said. “We kept having great (at-bats) and made them play defense there at the end.”
The Cougars had struggled to score early with Feikes dealing.
“He was firm, he's a tough guy on the mound,” Elam said. “He kind of blew us away in the first few innings.”
It was in the later innings that Feikes faltered and was ultimately pulled. His replacement, Jackson Andrews, gave up an RBI single to Kyle Johnson that scored two.
That tied the game at 2-2. Andrews then walked a runner to load the bases.
Capital scored the winning run when the first baseman's foot came off of the bag on a routine play.
Southridge 3, Shelton 1: A wild pitch and a sac fly from Brendan Tool pushed across two runs for the Suns in the top of the seventh in the opening round at Pasco High School.
The Highclimbers (16-9) couldn't answer in the bottom half, despite hanging on to a 1-1 tie entering the final frame, and were eliminated.
CLASS 2A
North Kitsap 11, Centralia 1: North Kitsap tagged the Tigers with nine runs in the first two innings at Wheeler Field in Centralia in the first round of the 2A state playoffs, and built from there.
The game ended by mercy rule after four innings, eliminating Centralia (15-10).
W.F. West 8, North Kitsap 6: The Bearcats are headed back to the semifinals in Yakima after holding off the Vikings at Wheeler Field in Centralia.
W.F. West grabbed an early lead, but lost in in the fourth on an error. The Vikings held the lead for less than an inning.
A sacrifice fly from Dakota Hawkins put the Bearcats back in front for good in the fifth.
The Bearcats (22-2) beat Ephrata, 5-2, earlier in the day to advance to the quarterfinals.
W.F. West was the 2A state runner-up last season.
CLASS 2B
Adna 4, Rainier 1: Miscues by the Mountaineers led to Adna runs, and the Mountaineers (15-11) saw their historic season end in the 2B state quarterfinals at W.F. West High School in Chehalis.
The Pirates built a 4-0 lead before Rainier scored its only run on a Wyatt Coleman double to center in the bottom of the seventh.
The Mountaineers brought the tying run to the plate with no outs in the final frame, but couldn't push across any more runs.
This is the third time this season the Pirates, who won both regular-season meetings, have stumped Rainier.
Earlier in the day, the Mountaineers routed Orcas Island, 11-1, to advance past the first round of the state playoffs for the first time in program history.
