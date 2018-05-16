Olympia, North Thurston bounced from state soccer playoffs

CLASS 4A
At Glacier Peak 2, Olympia 0: Neither team scored in the first half at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, but the Grizzlies broke through twice after the break to send the Bears (10-7-2) home.
Teagen Rubio scored the decisive goal in the 52nd minute, connecting on a header off of a free kick.
Brandon Seed snuck a second goal through a crowded box for Glacier Peak in the 76th minute to seal the win.
CLASS 3A
At Redmond 3, North Thurston 1: The Mustangs scored three unanswered goals in the final seven minutes of the first half, ending North Thurston's (14-4) season.
Angel Hernandez fired in a shot for a goal in the 33rd minute, and lifted the ball over the North Thurston goalkeeper in the 37th to give Redmond a 2-0 lead.
The Mustangs scored again moments later to take a 3-0 lead into the break.
Jackson Winterrowd connected for North Thurston's only goal late in the second half.
Comments