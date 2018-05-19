Yelm softball rallies through consolation bracket to return to 3A state playoffs

Despite a stunning loss in the Class 3A West Central/Southwest bidistrict quarterfinals, Yelm High School will return to the state playoffs.
The Tornados, who were undefeated entering the week, rallied for three consolation-game wins Saturday at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey to secure the No. 5 seed in next week's state tournament.
But, Yelm had to record its third consecutive wins of the season against two 3A South Sound Conference rivals in Central Kitsap (19-0) and Peninsula (2-1) to avoid elimination.
The narrow win over the Seahawks ensured the Tornados (25-2) will return to the RAC next weekend for the state playoffs.
The Tornados beat another 3A SSC foe, Gig Harbor, in a seeding game later in the evening. Yelm blanked its second team of the day in the win, shutting out the Tides, 6-0.
Yelm is the only Thurston County team that punched a ticket to the state playoffs Saturday.
North Thurston missed advancing by one win, losing 15-0 to Gig Harbor in an elimination game.
Comments