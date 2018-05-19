The Yelm High School Tornados celebrate their state-qualifying win over Peninsula in a 3A West Central/Southwest bidsitrict softball game on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.
The Yelm High School Tornados celebrate their state-qualifying win over Peninsula in a 3A West Central/Southwest bidsitrict softball game on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.
Yelm softball rallies through consolation bracket to return to 3A state playoffs

May 19, 2018 10:08 PM

Despite a stunning loss in the Class 3A West Central/Southwest bidistrict quarterfinals, Yelm High School will return to the state playoffs.

The Tornados, who were undefeated entering the week, rallied for three consolation-game wins Saturday at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey to secure the No. 5 seed in next week's state tournament.

But, Yelm had to record its third consecutive wins of the season against two 3A South Sound Conference rivals in Central Kitsap (19-0) and Peninsula (2-1) to avoid elimination.

The narrow win over the Seahawks ensured the Tornados (25-2) will return to the RAC next weekend for the state playoffs.

The Tornados beat another 3A SSC foe, Gig Harbor, in a seeding game later in the evening. Yelm blanked its second team of the day in the win, shutting out the Tides, 6-0.

Yelm is the only Thurston County team that punched a ticket to the state playoffs Saturday.

North Thurston missed advancing by one win, losing 15-0 to Gig Harbor in an elimination game.

