Timberline's Izuagbe, Romain finish 1-2 in long jump to advance to state championships

Timberline High School's Rachel Izuagbe won her first individual Class 3A West Central/Southwest bidistrict title Saturday at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner.
Izuagbe, a senior, unloaded a jump of 17 feet, 8 inches in the long jump — just off of her personal-best 17-9 set earlier this season — to claim the bidistrict crown.
"I'm very proud of myself. I'm super excited," she said. "I came into long jump with a lot of confidence, and I jumped well, and now I'm a district champion."
Izuagbe ranks seventh in 3A in the long jump, and said her goal at next week's state championships in Tacoma is to make the podium in the event.
Timberline's Keshara Romain, who was the defending bidistrict champion in the long jump, finished second at 17-4 1/2, while nursing a sore hamstring.
She was icing her right hamstring after the event, and limited her number of attempts. She said she hopes to be healthy for next week.
"Once I jumped, it felt like it went up to my hamstring," Romain said. "My hamstring and the back of my knee are hurting right now."
Her personal-best mark in the long jump, a 19-0 1/2 set earlier this month in Tumwater, leads 3A and is the second-best mark in all of Washington.
Romain, who has offers from Wyoming and Eastern Washington, successfully defended her title in the triple jump (37-9 1/2) in the first leg of the bidistrict meet Thursday.
Her season-best 37-9 3/4 set in Tumwater ranks second in 3A.
Izuagbe and Romain also each run legs of Timberline's 4x100 and 4x200 relays. The Blazers won a bidistrict title in the 4x200 (1 minute, 44.06 seconds) on Thursday, and were the runners-up in the 4x100 (48.95)
Both times were season bests, and rank among the top three in 3A.
Four more local individuals recorded top-three finishes Saturday.
North Thurston freshman Samir Amen was the runner-up in the 800, posting a personal-best 1:56.68. Shelton's Cody Hall was the runner-up in the javelin with a season-best 167-6. Yelm's Carissa Stovall took third in the discus at 130-4.
Capital's boys 4x400 relay, while the Cougars' girls took third in the event at 4:05.
At the 2A West Central district championships in Renton, River Ridge's girls were the runners-up in the 4x400 relay with a season-best time of 4:03.13. That ranks third in 2A.
