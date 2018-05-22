Timberline's Angela Schuster hasn't lost a game this season. Next up, winning a second state singles title

It’s not that Kristine Mosher isn’t proud to be Angela Schuster’s tennis coach at Timberline High School. She is.
After all, Schuster won the Class 4A girls state singles title in 2016, and is one of the favorites for the 3A state championship at this weekend's tournament in Kennewick.
She breezed through the 3A South Sound Conference season and the 3A West Central/Southwest bi-district tournament without dropping a game.
During United States Tennis Association play, Schuster has risen to the No. 6 ranking among 18-and-under girls in the Pacific Northwest.
She’ll play next season at the University of Portland.
“Realistically, though, I’m her coach about five percent of the time,” Mosher said with a laugh. “Her family coaches her the other 95 percent.”
Schuster's brothers were both stars at North Thurston and went on to play in college — David at Hawaii and Michael at Gonzaga. Their father, Keith, played at Washington.
“Her parents had gone through the process before when her older brothers played,” Mosher said. “They’ve had a plan to help her improve from age 8 all the way through high school.”
Schuster said the abundance of related voices giving her advice doesn’t create the stereotypical family pressure on a young athlete.
“I love having three coaches at home. We’re immersed in it,” she said. “If I start arguing with one of them, I just go to another one until I get some advice I like.”
Schuster’s light-hearted conversation belies a serious approach.
During her freshman year of high school, she decided she liked both the camaraderie of playing for the Blazers as well as the higher level of competition in USTA play. She’s stayed focused since.
“She has high expectations,” Mosher said. “She thinks she can hit every ball in. When she doesn’t, she immediately starts thinking about what she did wrong and how she can correct it.”
Schuster has focused on increased fitness the past couple of years, as much to prepare for Air Force ROTC at Portland as for tennis, but agrees the best part of her game is mental.
“I never give up. I might be the underdog, but I’m going to do my best to win,” she said.
During the 2018 high school season, it’s been her opponents more prone to giving up, as Schuster has never been the underdog, winning every match 6-0, 6-0 — including during the district tournament.
Both Mosher and Schuster agree her dominance is in large part generated by a lack of competition.
“I’m not expecting scores like that at state,” Schuster admits, but adds, “I think it’s amazing. Even if the competition isn’t as high, it takes a lot of concentration to not lose a single game all season.”
Her excellence has provided a role model for a young and building Blazer team.
“Angela is a great example of how to act on a tennis court, much less how to hit the ball,” said Mosher, who pointed to Carlign DeLeede, an exchange student from the Netherlands, who benefited from following Schuster’s lead.
Schuster opens state play Friday against Avery Zill of Stanwood on something of a mission.
After claiming the 4A championship as a sophomore, she had to settle for fourth — losing to eventual champion Viv Daniel from Lakeside of Seattle — when Timberline dropped back down to 3A last season.
“She was upset to finish fourth, but the next day she was motivated,” Mosher said.
“I was disappointed. Draw is everything in tournaments, and I had to play the eventual winner in the second round,” Schuster said. “It was a little bit of a setback, but I reflected on it. I know what I have to do going forward.”
Even beyond tennis, where Schuster expects another family business — flying — to become her career.
Keith flew helicopters in the Army. Michael is joining the Army with hopes of following in his dad’s footsteps. David is already an Air Force fighter pilot.
Comments