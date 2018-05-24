Even without a track, small-town standouts from Mary M. Knight reaching big-time marks

Matlock is a town of about 500 people nestled in western Mason County, about 20 miles outside of Shelton.
It is home to a school district, Mary M. Knight, with about 170 students — grades kindergarten through high school — and will graduate nine this year.
Two of the high school students, senior Ian Frost and junior Kaylee Sowle, also happen to be among the best track and field athletes in Washington.
Both Frost, an accomplished discus and hammer thrower, and Sowlee, the state’s top high jumper, are also ranked nationally in their respective events.
“We’ve had some good athletes here,” said Kitty Brehmeyer, who has coached track at Mary M. Knight since 1994.
“We’ve put them through the paces throughout the years. But it’s been a long time since we’ve had kids at this level.”
Frost and Sowlee have impressively risen to the national stage as athletes from a school in Washington’s smallest classification, practicing on a grassy field in lieu of an asphalt track.
There are no exchange zones for relay teams to practice and starting blocks are laid out on the grass. For Sowlee, her high jump pit is set up on the school’s basketball court.
Yet, these athletes excel beyond those who practice at some of the state’s top facilities.
“I think we just put everything we have into it,” Frost said. “I don’t know if we look at other kids around the nation, or if we compare ourselves.
“We just do our best, and keep competing, and eventually we rise and hit those marks.”
Sowlee, the defending Class 1B state champion in the high jump, long jump and triple jump, enters this weekend’s track and field state championships in Cheney as the favorite to repeat her triple crown.
She has led Washington in the high jump wire-to-wire this season, with her personal-best mark — 5 feet, 10 inches — coming at an invitational at Naselle in April.
“I knew I had something in me, but this is up there,” said Sowlee, who is 5-8. “I cleared it, and have the video of it. I was really stoked about it.
“Just thinking about being two inches away from 6-0 — I can jump over myself now. That’s a pretty big deal to me.”
No other girl in Washington came within four inches of Sowlee’s best jump until late April. She is tied with 12 other jumpers for the eighth-best mark in the country.
“That’s a lot of fun,” Sowlee said. “Coming from Matlock, everyone kind of downplays you and says, ‘Oh, you’re just from Mary M. Knight.’
“Ian went out there and started setting the mark with hammer, and then it’s like, ‘OK, well now we’re put on the map.’ I have to figure out what I can do to expand that.”
Heads certainly are turning.
Sowlee has spoken with the University of Washington and Princeton, and continues to receive mail from Division I programs.
Frost, a Cornell University commit who also visited Yale and Nebraska, looks to defend his 1B state title in the discus at Eastern Washington University this weekend.
His personal-best and classification-record throw in the event (178-4) is ranked third in Washington this season. He leads 1B by more than 46 feet.
“About halfway through the season, my season-best was 154-6, and I was having a hard time. Nothing was clicking,” Frost said.
“One night, after a bad meet, I went out at like midnight after we got home on the bus, and just practiced until 1 a.m. doing footwork.”
His next meet, he threw 169-9, breaking the 1B record, and has improved since.
Frost will continue to throw discus at Cornell, but truly stands out is in the hammer.
The event is not sanctioned by the WIAA, so Frost competes unattached. His throw of 204-8 in the 12-pound hammer ranks fifth in the United States.
He is not far behind three athletes from Rhode Island, and national leader Trey Knight, the sophomore prodigy from Ridgefield whom Frost throws with at meets.
Frost said he prefers the hammer to the throwing events offered in high school because of the challenge it presents.
“It’s hard,” he said. “Not as many people can do it because it’s difficult. It takes a lot of hard work and training.
“Also, for that reason, it’s not so determinant on your size as it is your technique, and the time you put into it.”
Frost, at 5-11, 200, said the hammer gave him opportunities that no other throwing event did. And he’s worked tirelessly to make the most of it.
“He’s very self-disciplined,” Brehmeyer said. “He does a lot of training on his own. He lifts. He’s very dedicated to himself and improving.”
Frost, who also finishes his associate degree in science at South Puget Sound Community College this spring, said he lifts four times per week and practices with his coach Dwight Midles at Saint Martin’s University twice a week.
The rest of the time, he throws with his teammates in Matlock, behind Mary M. Knight.
Eight of the high school athletes will bus to Cheney for the state championships, which begin Thursday.
“The community is great,” Frost said. “It’s such a small town, it’s family-oriented. I think it’s really helped. Everybody supports everybody.”
