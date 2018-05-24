Even without a track, small-town standouts from Mary M. Knight reaching big-time marks

Mary M. Knight High School will pack a powerful punch at the Class 1B state track and field championships with returning state champs junior Kaylee Sowle and senior and Ian Frost. Sowle is a two-time champion in the high jump, and the defending champion in the long jump and triple jump, while Frost is the defending champion in the discus. Photo taken Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at Mary M. Knight in Matlock. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com