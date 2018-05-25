Timberline's Schuster is 'tournament tough,' and 2 wins away from her second tennis title

Timberline High School senior Angela Schuster likes to think she’s tournament tough.
And she’s certainly proved it throughout her four-year tennis career playing for the Blazers.
Schuster worked through two opponents Friday in Kennewick to put herself in good position to win the Class 3A state singles title.
She breezed past Stanwood’s Avery Zill (6-0, 6-0) in the opening round at the Tri-City Court Club, and topped Interlake’s Angel Le (6-3, 3-6, 6-1) to advance to the semifinals.
“I really wanted to win,” Schuster said. “Right off the bat, my energy was already really high. This is my last one.”
Schuster, a University of Portland commit, secured a routine victory over Zill in her opener.
But, her quarterfinals match wasn’t so easy.
“I knew it was going to be a tough match. She’s an athlete and she crushes the ball,” Schuster said of Le.
Until Friday’s quarterfinals, Schuster hadn’t lost a game this season.
Le changed that in the opening set, handing Schuster her first single-game loss since last year’s 3A tournament, where Schuster finished fourth.
“The second round with Angel was a battle in the first set, even though (Schuster) won, 6-3,” Timberline coach Kristine Mosher said.
“Angel didn’t back down and came out and took over the second set.”
Mosher said Schuster made adjustments before the third set to grind out the win.
“It didn’t really faze me too much, because I’ve done (United States Tennis Association) tournaments a lot,” Schuster said. “I like to think I’m pretty tournament tough.”
Schuster rallied to win the third set, focusing on ball placement and capitalizing on Le cramping up.
“I tried to stop hitting down the middle so much and move her around more,” Schuster said.
Schuster meets another opponent from Interlake, Abby Nash, at 8 a.m. Saturday in the semifinals.
“I’m going out with the same mindset tomorrow,” Schuster said. “I’m going out to win it.”
In 3A boys, North Thurston’s Michael Campbell and Thomas Sui are headed to the semifinals in doubles.
Campbell and Sui beat Seattle Prep’s Aaron Yuan and Cole Blattner (3-6, 6-2, 6-2) in their opening match, before topping Henry and George Johnson of Mount Spokane (6-2, 6-3) in the quarterfinals.
They meet Tate Fuller and Jack Delafield of Lakeside of Seattle in the semifinals at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Kamiakin High School.
Tumwater’s Colton Smith also notched a semifinals berth in 2A boys singles.
He shut out Clarkston’s Colton Tenwick (6-0, 6-0) and Sedro-Wolley’s Kyle Beuse (6-0, 6-0) at the Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle.
Smith meets Jared Kieser of Selah at 8 a.m. Saturday in the semifinals.
