Injury-plagued Williams, after winning state long jump title, finally has a healthy smile

After suffering two serious mouth injuries the past two seasons in basketball, there have been times where junior Maisy Williams hasn’t even been physically able to smile.
The smile she had on Saturday after winning the Class 2A girls state championship in the long jump more than made up for it.
Williams came into the event as the top-ranked 2A girl in the event this season, and backed it up by winning the championship with a mark of 17 feet, 8 1/2 inches.
“It’s a feeling like no other,” Williams said. “I feel blessed.”
Williams had two days to prepare for the long jump finals after finishing second in the high jump on Thursday. She set the winning mark in her first attempt of the day on Saturday and watched as all of her opponents failed in their attempts to surpass her.
“Going into (the long jump) I was ranked first and I felt like I had to defend that a little more,” Williams said. “To me, long jump has always been fun, and that was fun and competitive, which it’s good to find the balance.”
Williams’ first and second-place finishes also helped the Wolves finish fourth in the 2A team scores with 33 points. Fife won the 2A championship with 45 points.
Williams has showed resilience in coming back from getting teeth knocked out at last year’s state basketball tournament and her jaw wired shut after being injured in the basketball jamboree this year. After missing most of the regular season, she returned for the playoffs and then focused her attention on the upcoming track season.
“It’s hard to get back up sometimes, but now, knowing what success feels like, it’s not as hard,” Williams said. “Knowing that I can do it and that I have done it and that I’ll do it again, it’s easier, but it’s still hard.
“It feels like it’s finally been paying off. I work hard and I have confidence in my abilities, and I feel like now there isn’t a curve ball thrown in. It’s finally paying off.”
Black Hills sophomore Sir Carter placed third in the 300-hurdles, finishing with a time of 39.95, just over one second behind Franklin Pierce senior Tyrell Edge, who finished first in 38.93.
The W.F. West boys 4x200 relay team, which includes junior Carver Breenan and seniors Carson Brown, Isaiah Dunn and Charles Johnson, finished second in the finals of the event on Saturday with a time of 3:24.26. Cheney finished first with a time of 3:22.39.
And Olympia's Chase Suting was the runner-up in the 4A boys 400 at 49.65.
1A/2B/1B track
Mary M. Knight junior Kaylee Sowle finished an impressive trip to Eastern Washington University in Cheney by winning two 1B state titles Saturday, to bring her meet total to four.
Sowle, who defended her high jump and triple long titles earlier in the week, won the 100 at 13.35.
She also defended her triple jump title at 32-2 1/4.
The Northwest Christian girls successfully defended their 2B team title, edging Saint George’s, 70-64.
Navigators senior Eliana Summers won the 2B girls 800 (2:20.63), while senior Ava Shackell took second (2:22.32).
Senior Megan McSheffrey finished third in the 400 (1:00.66) and 300 hurdles (46.37).
The Navigators’ 4x400 relay team of Jacalyn Tague, Summers, Tosin Faleke and McSheffrey took second at 4:07.48.
Rainier’s Ethan McFarland was the runner-up in the 2B boys triple jump at 41-8 1/2, while Brody Klein took third in the pole vault at 12-6, and Cameron Wagner was third in the discus at 140-3.
Pope John Paul II (38 points) tied for third in the 1B boys team competition with Trout Lake.
Eagles senior Jack Farrell was the runner-up in the 1B boys 800 (2:01.88).
Junior Caden Deutsche was the runner-up in the 3,200 (10:29.48).
Staff writer Lauren Smith contributed to this report.
Comments