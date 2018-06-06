High school softball: The Olympian’s 2018 All-Area team

First- and second-team selections for The Olympian’s 2018 All-Area softball team.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Drea Schwaier, Yelm, sr. — Pitched the Tornados to a runner-up finish at the 3A state tournament a season ago, and a third-place trophy this season with a 1.04 ERA and 213 strikeouts. Whitworth commit was named the 3A SSC MVP after leading Yelm to an undefeated league title, and posted a .402 batting average. Three-time Olympian All-Area selection.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Lindsay Walton, Yelm — Coached the Tornados to a third-place finish in the 3A state playoffs — their second state trophy in as many seasons. Yelm won an undefeated 3A SSC title on its way to a 30-3 record, including 18 shutouts. The Tornados continue to be the most dominant program in Thurston County, with Walton nabbing Olympian All-Area coaching honors the past three seasons.
PITCHERS
Tayelyn Cutler, Yelm, jr. — Helped Yelm claim another trophy in the 3A state playoffs in the outfield, in the circle and at the plate, sporting a .441 batting average with 40 RBI and nine homers. The 3A SSC first-team pitcher struck out more than half of the batters she faced, fanning 150, and posted a 0.80 ERA. Two-time Olympian All-Area selection.
Delaney Glazer, Rochester, jr. — Struck out 80 batters in 67 innings on her way to first-team 2A EvCo honors, and posted a 2.82 ERA. Was steady in the circle and at the plate for the Warriors, batting .556 with 19 RBI and four doubles.
Ashlee Vadala, W.F. West, sr. — After pitching behind former ace Lexie Strasser as an underclassman, Vadala took the Bearcats back to the 2A state semifinals as their ace. 2A EvCo pitching MVP notched an 18-3 record with a 2.43 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 118 innings, including one no-hitter. Also hit .562 with 46 RBI and 10 homers. Two-time Olympian All-Area selection.
Annika Waring, W.F. West, soph. — Logged some time in the circle backing up Vadala and posted a 4-1 record for the 2A EvCo champs, and had a 1.000 fielding percentage, splitting time at first base. 2A EvCo first-teamer was a big presence at the plate, too, batting .550 with 39 RBI and a school-record 48 singles.
CATCHER
Grace Goetsch, River Ridge, jr. — 2A SPSL Sound MVP can play any position on the field, but primarily caught for the Hawks, throwing out 10 runners on attempted steals. She hit .612 — recording 13 doubles, five triples and three homers — with 44 RBI, and stole 20 bases.
INFIELDERS
Aly Carpenter, Tumwater, sr. — Played third base for the T-Birds, posting a .457 batting average. 2A EvCo first-teamer had 31 RBI, 25 runs scored and five homers. Finished as a top-five hitter in league play and was one of the few who could consistently hit Vadala.
Olivia Dean, W.F. West, sr. — Two-time Olympian All-Area selection recorded a school-record 60 hits while batting .508 with 34 RBI as a leadoff hitter. 2A EvCo first-teamer finished with 38 singles, 15 doubles and five home runs.
Brooke Fesenbek, Olympia, sr. — Western Washington commit was the starting shortstop for the Bears, but filled in elsewhere when needed. 4A SPSL first-teamer hit .413 with 19 runs scored, 15 RBI and five home runs in one of the toughest leagues in the state.
Ashlyn Whalen, W.F. West, soph. — Posted a .520 batting average and .938 fielding percentage at second base for the Bearcats, who took third in 2A. 2A EvCo offensive MVP also drove in 43 runs and belted 10 homers.
OUTFIELDERS
Molly Johnston, Elma, jr. — Didn’t commit an error all season in centerfield, and helped the Eagles reach the 1A state title game. 1A Evergreen first-team selection hit .543, scored 41 times and drove in 40 runs.
Paetynn Lopez, W.F. West, soph. — 2A EvCo first-teamer caught and played some outfield for the Bearcats, who finished third in 2A this season. Posted a .459 batting average with 36 RBI. Also hit nine home runs.
Quin Mikel, Elma, soph. — 1A Evergreen first-teamer as an infielder helped the Eagles to a runner-up finish in 1A behind a .567 batting average, scoring 42 runs and driving in 42 more. Also played outfield and pitched for the Eagles, winning three of four games in the state playoffs.
UTILITY
Jaeden Ells, Yelm, sr. — Two-time Olympian All-Area selection will continue her career at University of Redlands after helping Yelm win trophies in the 3A state tournament in back-to-back seasons. Had a .405 batting average, drove in 23 runs and stole 30 bases.
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers: Hailey Brown, Yelm, soph.; Jaidyn Carpenter, Tumwater, soph.; Destry Dineen, Elma, jr.; Kylee Freese, North Thurston, jr.
Catchers: Taylor Gubser, Yelm, jr.; Bailey Haddock, Timberline, jr.
Infielders: Sage Ferrell, Yelm, sr.; Tera Geimer, North Thurston, sr.; Aly Gill, Black Hills, sr.; Hunter Hahn, Rochester, sr.; Alyssa Jorgensen, Shelton, sr.; Ashley May, Tumwater, soph.; Alix Peffly, Timberline, jr.; Kali Rambo, Elma, soph.; Myiah Seaton, Tumwater, jr.; Grace Spencer, North Thurston, soph.
Outfielders: Sami Blevens, Olympia, sr.; Kassedy Olson, Elma, jr.; Chantal Won, Black Hills, sr.
Utility: Olivia Cain, Elma, soph.; Emmi Clarke, Tumwater, fr.; Bella Phelps, Rochester, sr.
