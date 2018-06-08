As a goal scorer, North Thurston's Jackson Winterrowd is unmatched

Some of Jackson Winterrowd’s best moments on the soccer field have come right after returning from an injury.
The North Thurston High School senior was limited to just five games as a freshman, but scored on a long free kick during the season-opener with Timberline his sophomore year.
“That’s when I realized I could be a good player at the high school level,” Winterrowd said.
Rams’ seventh-year coach Matt Herrera recalls a goal from Winterrowd’s junior year, right after he’d rejoined the team from a shoulder injury.
A teammate sent him a pass waist-high. Winterrowd brought his foot up and one-timed a shot to the far post over a defender.
“That’s the best high school goal I’ve ever seen,” Herrera said. “He needed balance, coordination, athleticism and concentration.”
“I still have video of that one,” Winterrowd said.
The 6-footer, described by both Herrera and Olympia coach Ty Johnson as one of the best pure goal-scorers in Thurston County in recent memory, will have to bounce back once again from injury.
After scoring 18 goals to lead North Thurston to its first Class 3A state tournament in seven years, Winterrowd is The Olympian’s All-Area boys soccer player of the year.
He’ll head off to college at the University of Colorado at Denver in the fall, but won’t be playing soccer for the Lynx after recent surgery to correct chronic problems in his right shoulder.
Rehabilitation will take nine to 12 months. After that, Winterrowd may or may not stay at UCD, which has a strong engineering program but plays soccer at the club level only.
“I’m going to miss the competitive side of things,” he said. “Don’t count me out for playing at a higher level.”
Herrera believes Winterrowd is a lock to play NCAA Division II soccer if he chose and a long-shot Division I prospect.
The former coach at Yelm, Herrera says no local goal scorer compares, going back to brothers Daniel and Miguel Gonzalez for the Tornados in 2009. Both went on to play professional soccer.
“Miguel was the best high school forward I’ve ever coached. Jackson is right there next to him,” Herrera said. “He’s easily the best goal-scorer in the area since Miguel.”
Johnson agreed.
“I’ve coached at Olympia for 15 years and I can’t think of anyone better,” he said.
Capital’s Nigel El-Sokkary, The Olympian’s 2016 All-Area player of the year, was another effective scorer, relying on finesse to find paths to the net.
“Jackson’s a big body with speed, technical ability and a nose for the goal. He’s a sniper,” Johnson said.
“Nigel was fast and had a hard shot,” Herrera said. “But Jackson is the perfect example of a No. 9 post-up forward. He beats people with size and strength.”
Winterrowd started playing soccer when he wasn’t all that big, joining his 6-year-old sister Ainsley’s co-ed team on an Army base in Germany when he was 4.
“It was just a way to stay active,” he said.
Basketball was also part of his athletic endeavors until he reached high school and decided to stick with soccer.
“It’s just more fun in the long run," he said.
Herrera, who got an early look at Winterrowd as a coach with Black Hills Football Club, is glad he did.
“I was assisting Kurt Gess with a U-10 team. We had this chunky little kid who played center mid,” he remembered. “I remember telling Kurt he had the goods.”
While genetics and workouts eventually streamlined Winterrowd’s body, his soccer IQ has continued to grow.
“He’s talented. He can play the ball with both feet,” Herrera said. “What really sets him apart, though, is his demeanor. He never allows the game to rattle him, never worries about the score.
“To Jackson, it’s just a matter of time. He has the self-confidence to know if he keeps working with his teammates, the goals are going to come.”
