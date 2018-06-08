High school boys soccer: The Olympian's 2018 All-Area team

First- and second-team selections for The Olympian’s 2018 All-Area boys soccer team.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jackson Winterrowd, North Thurston, sr. — Definitely a game changer, coach Matt Herrera says. 3A SSC offensive MVP scored 18 goals in leading the Rams to the 3A state playoffs and is touted as one of the best forwards the area has seen in years.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Matt Herrera, North Thurston — Brought the Rams back to statewide relevancy for the first time in seven years with a senior-heavy squad. North Thurston finished 14-4, advancing to the first round of the 3A state playoffs.
FORWARDS
Bekele Dowty, Black Hills, sr. — Two-time Olympian All-Area selection fueled an offense that scored 79 goals this season — connecting for 16 himself and adding 22 assists. 2A EvCo MVP led the Wolves to within one win of the 2A state playoffs.
Jesus Flores, Shelton, sr. — Two-time Olympian All-Area and 3A SSC first-team selection netted 14 goals and added nine assists for a Highclimbers team that finished one win away from the 3A state playoffs.
MIDFIELDERS
Khalil Bredeson, Olympia, sr. — 4A SPSL first-teamer had 10 assists and chipped in a goal to help the Bears reach the 4A state playoffs. Two-time Olympian All-Area selection.
Ian Gibbons, North Thurston, sr. — North Thurston’s attack flowed through the Western Washington commit, who tallied four goals, 10 assists. 3A SSC first-teamer was a big reason the Rams advanced to the 3A state playoffs.
Manny Nicasio, Shelton, jr. — Controlled possession for the Highclimbers. 3A SSC first-teamer chipped in eight goals, seven assists, helping Shelton to within one game of the 3A state playoffs.
Jack Harrison, North Thurston, jr. — Two-time Olympian All-Area pick was quick to stop opponents’ counter attacks as a holding midfielder, and has a high soccer IQ. First-team 3A SSC selection chipped in two goals, five assists.
Yitagesu Dowty, Black Hills, sr. — Another Dowty with an undeniable ability to score. 2A EvCo offensive player of the year scored 13 goals and had seven assists for the Wolves.
DEFENDERS
Mitchell Nee, Olympia, sr. — Center back was the rock for the Bears, and a big reason they advanced to the 4A state playoffs during three of his four seasons. 4A SPSL first-teamer added four goals.
Edwin Pope-Ochoa, North Thurston, sr. — 3A SSC first-teamer was speedy and skilled on his feet. Often kick-started the Rams’ attacking threat, playing in crosses that were converted into goals.
Addison Demeire, North Thurston, sr. — 3A SSC first-teamer was tough to beat on the dribble, and communicated well on the field, helping the Rams post seven shutouts this season.
GOALKEEPER
Sawyer Price, Olympia, jr. — Held up with the best in one of the toughest leagues in the state. 4A SPSL first-teamer averaged five saves per game and recorded four shutouts in helping the Bears to the 4A state playoffs.
SECOND TEAM
Forwards: Martin Baltazar, Elma, sr.; Julian Desmond, Olympia, jr.; Benmet Lester, Black Hills, sr.; Adam Rapacz, Olympia, soph.; Mario Silva, Centralia, jr.
Midfielders: Zach Dodge, Tumwater, jr.; Evan Ellison, Black Hills, soph.; Miles Hamilton, North Thurston, sr.; Jaylen Johnson, North Thurston, soph.; Dakota Seddon, Tumwater, jr.; Ian Taylor, Olympia, sr.; Alec Zimmerman, Capital, sr.
Defenders: Ethan Donovan, North Thurston, sr.; Alazar Dowty, Black Hills, jr.; Alex Lopez, Shelton, jr.; James Morimoto, Black Hills, jr.; Nathan Seaman, Tumwater, sr.; Jorge Torres, Tumwater, jr.; Josiah Wyeth-Jones, Elma, soph.
Goalkeepers: A.J. Hernandez, Elma, jr.; Jaeger Maxfield, North Thurston, sr.
Comments