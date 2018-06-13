High school baseball: The Olympian’s 2018 All-Area team

First- and second-team selections for The Olympian’s 2018 All-Area baseball team.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Tyson Guerrero, W.F. West, sr. — Two-way force for the Bearcats hit .429 with 37 runs scored, 28 RBI and 16 extra-base hits — including a team-leading 12 doubles and three homers. As a pitcher, the 2A EvCo co-MVP posted a 7-0 record and 1.32 ERA. WSU commit fanned 76 batters in 37 innings. Two-time Olympian All-Area pick.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Bryan Bullock, W.F. West — In four years as W.F. West’s coach, Bullock has led the Bearcats to three appearances in the state playoffs — and two trophies in back-to-back seasons. W.F. West (23-3) won an undefeated 2A EvCo title, 2A Southwest District title and took third at the 2A state tournament this season.
PITCHERS
Jeter Larson, River Ridge, jr. — Threw three complete-game shutouts, finishing with an 8-1 record and 2.13 ERA. 2A SPSL Sound first-team pitcher tossed 45 1/3 innings and struck out 58. Also hit .468 with six doubles and 28 RBI.
Brett Stock, Capital, sr. — Tacoma Community College commit threw two no-hitters to help guide Capital to the 3A state quarterfinals and posted a perfect 7-0 record and 0.96 ERA. 3A SSC first-teamer struck out 79 batters in 66 innings.
Brandon White, W.F. West, sr. — Dominant 6-foot-8 righty with a fastball in the low 90s was drafted in the 14th round by the Los Angeles Dodgers. 2A EvCo co-MVP had a 7-2 record with team-leading 0.64 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 55 innings. WSU commit.
Jeremy Wood, Centralia, soph. — 2A EvCo first-team pitcher logged 45 1/3 innings, posting a 7-0 record with a 2.78 ERA while striking out 40. Doubled as a shortstop and hit .322 with 18 RBI and 15 stolen bases, helping the Tigers to the 2A state playoffs.
CATCHER
Brendan Nee, Olympia, sr. — 4A SPSL first-teamer was perfect in stolen-base attempts with 17. Hit .319 with 28 runs scored. Will play in college at Lipscomb (Nashville, Tenn.).
INFIELDERS
Falcon Johnson, Shelton, jr. — 3A SSC first-teamer hit .375 and drove in 17 runs. Doubled as a pitcher, compiling a 3-1 record and 1.74 ERA with 31 strikeouts. Threw one complete-game shutout.
Zach Lofgren, Rainier, jr. — Was the anchor of a Mountaineers team that made program history, making its first trip to the state quarterfinals. 2B Central first-teamer hit .474 with eight doubles, 39 runs, 29 RBI and 24 stolen bases.
Colton Steepy, Timberline, sr. — Hit .465 for the Blazers, striking out just twice all season and posted a .583 on-base percentage. 3A SSC first-teamer scored 16 runs and was perfect in stolen-base attempts with 11.
Mason Wambold, Olympia, sr. — Centralia College commit posted a .500 batting average — including a school-record 12 doubles — and knocked in 23 runs. 4A SPSL first-teamer had a 1.322 OPS.
OUTFIELDERS
Silas Jensen, Capital, soph. — 3A SSC first-teamer hit .311 with four doubles, a triple and 17 runs scored. Also drove in 11 runs and stole eight bases in helping the Cougars reach the 3A state quarterfinals.
Brock Jones, W.F. West, jr. — Led the Bearcats with four triples and hit 11 doubles. 2A EvCo first-team outfielder hit .412 with 24 runs scored and 28 RBI. Also pitched, tossing 18 innings and striking out 39. Finished 3-0 with a 1.17 ERA.
Ryley Larson, River Ridge, jr. — 2A SPSL Sound first-teamer hit .487 with 10 extra-base hits — five triples, four doubles and a home run — and 16 RBI. Recorded four assists from center field.
UTILITY
Kyle Casperson, Capital, jr. — Standout for Capital on the mound and behind the dish. Went 7-3 with a 2.59 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings to help the Cougars to the 3A state quarterfinals. 3A SSC first-teamer also hit .370 with eight doubles, 14 runs scored and 20 RBI.
DESIGNATED HITTER
Dakota Hawkins, W.F. West, sr. — Two-time Olympian All-Area pick led the Bearcats with a .471 batting average and 29 RBI, while also scoring 23 runs. 2A EvCo first-team pick as an infielder also pitched, finishing 3-0 with a 0.95 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 22 innings.
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers: Sam Fairchild, Olympia, sr.; Landen Jordan, Tumwater, jr.; Braeden Lane, Olympia, sr.; Corbin Waite, Yelm, jr.
Catchers: Miles Cannon, Tenino, sr.; Zach Loveless, Black Hills, soph.
Infielders: Logan Brewer, Tenino, soph.; LeAndre Gaines, W.F. West, soph.; Samuel Flynn, River Ridge, jr.; Sehyun Park, River Ridge, jr.; Levi Reise, Rainier, sr.; Kolby Sharp, Centralia, sr.; Ryan Sheedy, Yelm, sr.; Michael Wagar, Tumwater, sr.; Nole Wollan, W.F. West, sr.
Outfielders: Jace Griffis, Tenino, jr.; Bryce Kincy, Black Hills, sr.; Hunter Klingelhoffer, Tumwater, sr.; Nolan Miller, Centralia, sr.; Cole Wintrip, Rochester, sr.
Utility: Jarod Frias, Centralia, sr.; Ethan Loveless, Black Hills, jr.
DH: Lane Douglass, W.F. West, jr.
