Who was selected in the MLB Draft? A lot of players with Washington roots

By Lauren Smith

June 06, 2018 08:25 PM

Washington natives earned quite a bit of attention in the 2018 MLB Draft, which ran Monday through Wednesday this week, with 24 who attended high schools in the state being selected by professional clubs.

Nine of those players — from Timberline, Bonney Lake, Yelm, Todd Beamer, Thomas Jefferson, Puyallup and Kentridge high schools — have South Sound roots.

Nine more players who aren't from Washington, but play at universities in the state, were also selected.

Here is a rundown of who was drafted:

RHP Jayson Schroeder, Juanita H.S.

Round: 2 — Pick: 66 — Houston Astros

Schroeder was the first player from Washington selected in 2018. The University of Washington commit struck out 110 batters in 60 1/3 innings this season with the Rebels and posted a 1.51 ERA. He threw a perfect game in April against Redmond. Schroeder will decide whether or not to waive college eligibility after graduation, The Seattle Times reports. His pick is valued at $965,300.

RHP Matt Mercer, Oregon, Timberline H.S.

Round: 5 — Pick: 159 — Arizona Diamondbacks

RHP Hugh Smith, Whitworth, Skyline H.S.

Round: 6 — Pick: 165 — Detroit Tigers

RHP Drew Rasmussen, Oregon State, Mount Spokane H.S.

Round: 6 — Pick: 185 — Milwaukee Brewers

RHP Daniel Bies, Gonzaga, Redmond H.S.

Round: 7 — Pick: 217 — New York Yankees

RHP Mick Vorhof, Grand Canyon, Eastlake H.S.

Round: 9 — Pick: 227 — New York Yankees

3B Michael Gretler, Oregon State, Bonney Lake H.S.

Round: 10 — Pick: 294 — Pittsburgh Pirates

LHP Austin Lambright, Central Oklahoma, Friday Harbor H.S.

Round: 10 — Pick: 302 — Kansas City Royals

RHP Damon Casetta-Stubbs, King’s Way Christian H.S.

Round: 11 — Pick: 328 — Seattle Mariners

RHP Zack Leban, Kansas, Sammamish H.S.

Round: 12 — Pick: 357 — Miami Marlins

RHP Brandon White, W.F. West H.S.

Round: 14 — Pick: 434 — Los Angeles Dodgers

RHP Parker McFadden, Washington State, Yelm H.S.

Round: 16 — Pick: 475 — Baltimore Orioles

LHP Scott Sunitsch, Washington State, Todd Beamer H.S.

Round: 18 — Pick: 545 — Milwaukee Brewers

RHP Gage Burland, Lewis-Clark State, East Valley of Spokane

Round: 22 — Pick: 656 — Toronto Blue Jays

SS Ethan Paul, Vanderbilt, Newport H.S.

Round: 26 — Pick: 774 — Pittsburgh Pirates

SS Gunnar Schubert, Gonzaga, Thomas Jefferson H.S.

Round: 28 — Pick: 837 — Miami Marlins

SS Levi Jordan, Washington, Puyallup H.S.

Round: 29 — Pick: 878 — Chicago Cubs

RHP Ryan Walker, Washington State, Arlington H.S.

Round: 31 — Pick: 916 — San Francisco Giants

RHP Joel Condreay, Whitworth, Kentridge H.S.

Round: 31 — Pick: 936 — Colorado Rockies

RHP Grant Townsend, Oral Roberts, Bonney Lake H.S.

Round: 34 — Pick: 1,016 — Toronto Blue Jays

2B Adam Jacques, Interlake H.S.

Round: 38 — Pick: 1,129 — Cincinnati Reds

SS David Garza, Tennessee Tech, Othello H.S.

Round: 38 — Pick: 1,149 — Arizona Diamondbacks

SS Kody Darcy, Kentridge H.S.

Round: 39 — Pick: 1,160 — New York Mets

RHP Cole Uvila, Georgia Gwinnett, Port Angeles H.S.

Round: 40 — Pick: 1,199 — Texas Rangers

DRAFTED FROM UNIVERSITIES IN WASHINGTON

SS AJ Graffanino, Washington, Northwest Christian (Arizona)

Round: 8 — Pick: 232 — Atlanta Braves

LHP Tarik Skubal, Seattle U, Kingman Academy (Arizona)

Round: 9 — Pick: 255 — Detroit Tigers

C Willie MacIver, Washington, College Park H.S. (California)

Round: 9 — Pick: 276 — Colorado Rockies

RHP Joe DeMers, Washington, College Park H.S. (California)

Round: 11 — Pick: 323 — Oakland A's

RHP Zach Wolf, Seattle U, Dana Hills H.S. (California)

Round: 18 — Pick: 537 — Miami Marlins

LHP Nick Meservey, Seattle U, Saguaro H.S. (Arizona)

Round: 21 — Pick: 625 — Baltimore Orioles

CF Dalton Hurd, Seattle U, Bend H.S. (Oregon)

Round: 25 — Pick: 758 — Chicago Cubs

SS Justin Harrer, Washington State, Sisters H.S. (Oregon)

Round: 35 — Pick: 1,044 — Pittsburgh Pirates

RHP Casey Legumina, Gonzaga, Basha H.S. (Arizona)

Round: 35 — Pick: 1,063 — Cleveland Indians

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

