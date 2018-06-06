Who was selected in the MLB Draft? A lot of players with Washington roots

Washington natives earned quite a bit of attention in the 2018 MLB Draft, which ran Monday through Wednesday this week, with 24 who attended high schools in the state being selected by professional clubs.
Nine of those players — from Timberline, Bonney Lake, Yelm, Todd Beamer, Thomas Jefferson, Puyallup and Kentridge high schools — have South Sound roots.
Nine more players who aren't from Washington, but play at universities in the state, were also selected.
Here is a rundown of who was drafted:
▪ RHP Jayson Schroeder, Juanita H.S.
Round: 2 — Pick: 66 — Houston Astros
Schroeder was the first player from Washington selected in 2018. The University of Washington commit struck out 110 batters in 60 1/3 innings this season with the Rebels and posted a 1.51 ERA. He threw a perfect game in April against Redmond. Schroeder will decide whether or not to waive college eligibility after graduation, The Seattle Times reports. His pick is valued at $965,300.
▪ RHP Matt Mercer, Oregon, Timberline H.S.
Round: 5 — Pick: 159 — Arizona Diamondbacks
▪ RHP Hugh Smith, Whitworth, Skyline H.S.
Round: 6 — Pick: 165 — Detroit Tigers
▪ RHP Drew Rasmussen, Oregon State, Mount Spokane H.S.
Round: 6 — Pick: 185 — Milwaukee Brewers
▪ RHP Daniel Bies, Gonzaga, Redmond H.S.
Round: 7 — Pick: 217 — New York Yankees
▪ RHP Mick Vorhof, Grand Canyon, Eastlake H.S.
Round: 9 — Pick: 227 — New York Yankees
▪ 3B Michael Gretler, Oregon State, Bonney Lake H.S.
Round: 10 — Pick: 294 — Pittsburgh Pirates
▪ LHP Austin Lambright, Central Oklahoma, Friday Harbor H.S.
Round: 10 — Pick: 302 — Kansas City Royals
▪ RHP Damon Casetta-Stubbs, King’s Way Christian H.S.
Round: 11 — Pick: 328 — Seattle Mariners
▪ RHP Zack Leban, Kansas, Sammamish H.S.
Round: 12 — Pick: 357 — Miami Marlins
▪ RHP Brandon White, W.F. West H.S.
Round: 14 — Pick: 434 — Los Angeles Dodgers
▪ RHP Parker McFadden, Washington State, Yelm H.S.
Round: 16 — Pick: 475 — Baltimore Orioles
▪ LHP Scott Sunitsch, Washington State, Todd Beamer H.S.
Round: 18 — Pick: 545 — Milwaukee Brewers
▪ RHP Gage Burland, Lewis-Clark State, East Valley of Spokane
Round: 22 — Pick: 656 — Toronto Blue Jays
▪ SS Ethan Paul, Vanderbilt, Newport H.S.
Round: 26 — Pick: 774 — Pittsburgh Pirates
▪ SS Gunnar Schubert, Gonzaga, Thomas Jefferson H.S.
Round: 28 — Pick: 837 — Miami Marlins
▪ SS Levi Jordan, Washington, Puyallup H.S.
Round: 29 — Pick: 878 — Chicago Cubs
▪ RHP Ryan Walker, Washington State, Arlington H.S.
Round: 31 — Pick: 916 — San Francisco Giants
▪ RHP Joel Condreay, Whitworth, Kentridge H.S.
Round: 31 — Pick: 936 — Colorado Rockies
▪ RHP Grant Townsend, Oral Roberts, Bonney Lake H.S.
Round: 34 — Pick: 1,016 — Toronto Blue Jays
▪ 2B Adam Jacques, Interlake H.S.
Round: 38 — Pick: 1,129 — Cincinnati Reds
▪ SS David Garza, Tennessee Tech, Othello H.S.
Round: 38 — Pick: 1,149 — Arizona Diamondbacks
▪ SS Kody Darcy, Kentridge H.S.
Round: 39 — Pick: 1,160 — New York Mets
▪ RHP Cole Uvila, Georgia Gwinnett, Port Angeles H.S.
Round: 40 — Pick: 1,199 — Texas Rangers
DRAFTED FROM UNIVERSITIES IN WASHINGTON
▪ SS AJ Graffanino, Washington, Northwest Christian (Arizona)
Round: 8 — Pick: 232 — Atlanta Braves
▪ LHP Tarik Skubal, Seattle U, Kingman Academy (Arizona)
Round: 9 — Pick: 255 — Detroit Tigers
▪ C Willie MacIver, Washington, College Park H.S. (California)
Round: 9 — Pick: 276 — Colorado Rockies
▪ RHP Joe DeMers, Washington, College Park H.S. (California)
Round: 11 — Pick: 323 — Oakland A's
▪ RHP Zach Wolf, Seattle U, Dana Hills H.S. (California)
Round: 18 — Pick: 537 — Miami Marlins
▪ LHP Nick Meservey, Seattle U, Saguaro H.S. (Arizona)
Round: 21 — Pick: 625 — Baltimore Orioles
▪ CF Dalton Hurd, Seattle U, Bend H.S. (Oregon)
Round: 25 — Pick: 758 — Chicago Cubs
▪ SS Justin Harrer, Washington State, Sisters H.S. (Oregon)
Round: 35 — Pick: 1,044 — Pittsburgh Pirates
▪ RHP Casey Legumina, Gonzaga, Basha H.S. (Arizona)
Round: 35 — Pick: 1,063 — Cleveland Indians
