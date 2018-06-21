Well-rounded approach allowed Brandon White to find greatness at W.F. West

Brandon White ran late for an interview the other day.
The W.F. West High School senior, who was selected in the 14th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this month, and has a scholarship offer to pitch for Washington State University, has been plenty busy this spring.
Perhaps he was embroiled in high-level negotiations or wrapped up in a specialized workout?
Nope.
“A friend called and said his family needed to get some hay into the barn, so I went over to help out and lost track of the time,” White said.
White’s ability to balance big dreams with a down-to-earth approach allowed him to help three W.F. West teams reach the Class 2A state playoffs during his senior year. For this reason, he is The Olympian’s 2017-18 senior male athlete of the year.
“Brandon has the character and attitude to be successful at anything he tries,” Bearcats baseball coach Bryan Bullock said.
White was a wide receiver in football for a Bearcats team that reached the first round of the 2A state playoffs.
He averaged 11.6 points and 8.8 rebounds to lead W.F. West to the 2A state championship game in basketball.
And, he finished off his senior year with a 7-2 record on the mound for the Bearcats baseball team, fueled by a 0.34 earned run average. He struck out 92 batters in 55 innings, and was an Olympian All-Area pick.
“I love what he’s been able to do so far,” said W.F. West basketball coach Chris White, who is also Brandon's father.
Brandon White began his sports career as an 8-year-old soccer player, but realized early he’d want to play football at some point.
His father played basketball at Ilwaco High School and Lower Columbia College. Ilwaco didn't have a baseball team. He later regretted not having played football.
“We encouraged them to try everything, to put one ball down and pick up another,” Chris White said of he and his wife Inga, who are also the parents of Colby, a junior on W.F. West’s basketball team last winter who won the 2A state high jump in the spring, and a seventh-grade daughter, Hillary.
Brandon White figured he’d keep playing three sports until it stopped being fun.
“It’s never not been fun, so I never stopped,” he said.
Both Whites and Bullock are emphatically on the side of young athletes playing multiple sports.
“Playing all three helped me in a lot of ways,” said Brandon, who noticed specific carryovers. “When you’re running a slant route in football, it’s like a crossover move in basketball.
" In basketball, you get into a defense stance that’s the same athletic position as a cornerback would use in football.”
Brandon White was remarkably injury-free during his four years at W.F. West. His dad thinks playing multiple sports helped him stay healthy.
“It really helps body awareness,” Chris White said. “Football does a lot of summer workouts that add strength and flexibility.”
Spending time on the gridiron and in the gym also may have boosted White’s baseball stock, as he avoided a tendency among year-round select team baseball pitchers to throw too many pitches too soon.
“That’s one of the things that made him attractive to the Dodgers,” Bullock said. “They see a kid who hasn’t been overused, who has a big future.”
Chris White, who is 6-foot-3, now has to look up at both his sons. Brandon is 6-8 and Colby 6-5. But, he says Brandon avoided going through awkward stages in his athletic development by growing gradually and avoiding spurts.
“He’s almost always been a smooth athlete,” Chris White said. “He had good finesse at a young age. He’s always had a good, repeatable pitching delivery.”
Last fall, when White signed a letter of intent with WSU, head coach Marty Lees said, "We believe Brandon is one of the top 2-3 pitchers in the state of Washington. With strength, he could be as good as any pitcher in the Pac-12. He could project as a starter as soon as his freshman season."
Whether that freshman season actually occurs is a subject causing a lot of held breaths in the White household.
The Dodgers have a jigsaw puzzle of bonuses to parcel out of a fund limited by MLB rules and “slot money” expected by players selected in each round. Thus, a solid offer to White is still to come.
If the eventual dollars make sense financially, he expects to sign, but sees positives in either playing for a Los Angeles farm team or the Cougars.
Once a prospect plays for a four-year university, he can’t be drafted again until after his junior season.
“Going pro means giving 100 percent to what your dream is, what you’ve always wanted to do,” he said. “It’s baseball all day, every day. You might get injured in college or not play well enough to get drafted again, so it makes senses to jump right in.
“The college experience can be good, too, though. You get the bonds from playing with the same guys as a team for a few years. Getting three years of education toward your degree out of the way before you sign is another plus.”
Bullock has no worries about White.
“He’s a well-rounded kid," he said. "He puts in the time. He’s a 3.9 student who takes AP classes. College or pro, he’ll do well.”
THE OLYMPIAN'S 2017-18 MALE ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
Each year, based on recommendations from athletic directors and coaches, The Olympian names its senior athletes of the year. The list below includes exceptional athletes in the South Sound from responding schools.
Logan Wood, Olympia
Brett Stock, Capital
Michael Barnes, Timberline
Cato Cannizzo, River Ridge
Broc Selstrom, Centralia
C.J. Geathers and Cy Hicks, Tumwater
Brandon White, W.F. West
Cameron Wagner, Rainier
Jack Farrell, Pope John Paul II
