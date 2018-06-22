Toughness, adaptability fueled Keshara Romain to dual-sport stardom at Timberline

Keshara Romain’s two-sport career at Timberline High School flowed smoothly for nearly four years.
She moved onto the varsity basketball roster midway through her freshman year and became a reliable post player, using her athleticism and long arms to make up for her slender 5-foot-9 frame.
In track and field, she first placed at the state meet as a sophomore, and went on to help two Blazers relay teams set school records, while her marks in the long jump and triple jump became the best by a Timberline girl in 25 years.
This spring, Romain, who is The Olympian's 2017-18 senior female athlete of the year, was a favorite to contend for the Class 3A state title in both jumping events.
A week before state, during the 3A West Central/Southwest bidistrict championships at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner, she advanced, but pulled her right hamstring in the process.
“It was very disappointing,” she said. “I got hurt last year, too, but this year I didn’t see it coming.”
With a week to prepare for the triple jump, contested on Thursday of the three-day state meet at Mount Tahoma High School, Romain iced her hamstring, had massages and applied Kinesio tape.
Though she could get in just a pair of jumps before soreness forced her to pass during the finals, her 37-4 1/2 mark let her finish where many thought she would, second behind Garfield’s two-time champion Lyric Harris.
Later, she ran a leg for Timberline in the 4x200 relay, leaving her in serious pain as Friday’s long jump approached. Unlike many jumpers, Romain uses her right as her plant foot. It was doubtful she could jump off it.
“I’d always tried to get her to jump off her left foot, anyway,” said Timberline assistant Zandrea Edenstrom, who coaches the Blazers’ horizontal jumpers. “I told her, ‘If you can’t jump off your right foot, why not try your left?'"
Romain did — with no practice, on the biggest stage, on the final weekend of her high school career.
“It was difficult. I still had to run the approach on my bad leg,” Romain said.
Her first attempt wasn’t a scratch, but wasn’t great. She hit the board, but didn’t get much height. Her second try was better.
On her third and final jump before passing, she recorded 17-5 1/4, good for a fifth-place finish, her sixth career trip to the podium at the state meet.
“I was so proud of her for fighting through the pain,” Edenstrom said.
“To make a change like that on the fly and still place was remarkable,” Blazers coach Todd Taylor said.
Taylor ranks Romain — whose bests in the triple jump (38-3 3/4) and long jump (19-0 1/2) trail only All-American LaShonda Christopher’s 1993 marks in school history — among the top five girls ever to compete for Timberline.
She combined her dominance on the track with a basketball career that culminated with a second-team Olympian All-Area selection this winter.
Timberline’s coaches didn’t take long to realize Romain would rise above the crowd.
Edenstrom was still the girls basketball coach during Romain's freshman season in 2014-15, when she initially was placed on JV, but ultimately moved up to help the varsity reach the 4A state regionals.
“I almost instantly sensed she was a special athlete,” Edenstrom said. “When I watched her rebound, not only did I think she was going to be a good basketball player, but the track coach in me got excited, too.”
Current Timberline girls basketball coach Tim Borchardt was an assistant that year.
“Keshara was one of the main reasons we made regionals,” he said. “She provided depth we didn’t have. She did more than just fit in. She wasn’t in awe of moving up to varsity, and she was so athletic.”
At 5-9, Romain wasn’t the prototypical post player, something that occasionally let her get the drop on bigger, stronger posts she matched up against.
“Big, strong 6-1 girls would underestimate her,” Borchardt said. “They’d say, 'This is going to be easy.’”
Because of Romain’s speed and jumping ability it wasn’t.
“When I raised my arms, I was taller than most of them anyway,” she said. “On defense, I’d front them or lock them down from behind. I didn’t worry about my height.”
Offensively, Borchardt said the Blazers tried to create mismatches for Romain to use her speed against opposing posts.
Despite her accomplishments on the court, Romain says she prefers the individual challenge of track and is mulling opportunities to compete for either Eastern Washington University or Saint Martin’s University next season.
“She’s got a big upside when she focuses,” Taylor said. “She’s got her height, and she’ll get into another gear when she gets stronger.”
Edenstrom agrees.
“In college, she’ll be in the weight room doing specialized workouts for her events. They’ll work on her core strength and flexibility,” she said. “She’s got the potential to be a 40-foot triple jumper and get back over 19 feet in the long jump.”
THE OLYMPIAN'S FEMALE ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
Each year, based on recommendations from athletic directors and coaches, The Olympian names its senior athletes of the year. The list below includes exceptional athletes in the South Sound from responding schools.
Lacey Wright, Olympia
Tia Grow, Capital
Keshara Romain, Timberline
CeCe Pennella, Black Hills
Rachel Wilkerson, Centralia
Kennedy Croft, Tumwater
Kiara Steen, W.F. West
Eliana Summers, Northwest Christian
Jordan VanNatter, Rainier
Megan Bohlig, Pope John Paul II
