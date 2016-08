Tumwater's Sid Otton enters final season as high school football coach

Sid Otton, 72, will retire at the end of this season as the all-time winningest high school football coach in Washington state history. He has a career record of 384-129 in 48 seasons, six state titles and 26 playoff appearances. He is revered by many for his mellow, effective coaching style, and it is widely agreed his career will go unmatched.