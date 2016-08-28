1A Evergreen Conference preview: Team capsules

2016 1A Evergreen Conference high school football primer
On the throne: Hoquiam swept the league last season, and with nearly every skill player returning, the Grizzlies are primed for a repeat run at the title.
Change is good: Three schools — Aberdeen, Eatonville and Rochester — bumped up to 2A leagues this season, leaving the 1A EvCo with five teams.
By the numbers: Hoquiam standout Gregory Dick finished 185 of 376 passing for 2,407 yards and 26 touchdowns as the 1A EvCo offensive MVP in 2015.
Projected finish: Hoquiam (10-1 last year), Montesano (10-3), Forks (1-8), Tenino (6-3), Elma (5-4).
Mark the date: Oct. 17: Montesano at Hoquiam, 7 p.m.
ELMA EAGLES
Coach: Ron Clark, first year
2015 record: 5-4, fifth in 1A EvCo.
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Ron Clark (wing-T). Returning starters — 3. Top players — TE Liam Baxter, 6-2, 210, sr.; OL Oscar Escalante, 5-11, 280, sr.; RB Ira Hartford, 5-11, 165, sr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Larry Raynes (3-5-3). Returning starters — 3. Top players — DL Liam Baxter, 6-2, 210, sr.; DL Oscar Escalante, 5-11, 280, sr.; LB Ira Hartford, 5-11, 165, sr.
Outlook: For years, the Eagles have been a middling team in search of a breakout season. Clark takes the reins this year after longtime coach Jim Hill resigned, and Elma has the pieces to put something together. Escalante, a two-way all-league lineman in 2015, will be the big shoulders on offense. Baxter is known for hauling in the ball, and Hartford, a three-event competitor at the 1A track and field championships last spring, has speed in the backfield.
FORKS SPARTANS
Coach: Emil West, first year
2015 record: 1-8, eighth in 1A EvCo.
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Emil West (pro style). Returning starters — 5. Top players — TE Jack Dahlgren, 6-1, 205, sr.; OL Luke Dahlgren, 6-2, 240; soph.; OL Iziah Morton, 6-0, 310, soph.; OL Billy Palmer, 6-2, 200, sr.; QB Gabe Reaume, 5-10, 170, soph.; RB Tristan Tsanai, 5-10, 215, soph.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Jason Richard (4-4). Returning starters — 7. Top players — DB Cole Baysinger, 6-0, 185, jr.; DL/LB Jack Dahlgren, 6-1, 205, sr.; DE/LB Kenny Gale, 5-11, 200, sr.
Outlook: The last several years have been dire. Forks hasn’t had a winning season since going 5-4 in 2009. West said this season will be about the Spartans finding the confidence to believe they belong in a league that sent three teams to the state playoffs in 2015. Jack Dahlgren, the program’s lone first-team all-league selection last season as a lineman, moves to tight end this year, and will shuffle between defensive end and linebacker. Forks could be a sleeper.
HOQUIAM GRIZZLIES
Coach: Rick Moore, fourth year
2015 record: 10-1, first in 1A EvCo; lost in state quarterfinals.
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Jeremy McMillan (spread). Returning starters — 6. Top players — QB Gregory Dick, 6-5, 205, sr.; WR Ryan Espedal, 5-8, 160, sr.; RB Artimus Johnson, 5-8, 180, sr.; WR Anthony Nash, 6-1, 170, sr.; RB Jerod Steen, 5-8, 170, sr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Rick Moore (3-5). Returning starters — 5. Top players — DB Jack Adams, 6-1, 180, sr.; LB Chewy Muro, 5-10, 195, jr.; DE Jarrett Skorzewski, 6-1, 185, sr.; DB Jerod Steen, 5-8, 170, sr.
Outlook: What doesn’t this team have coming back? The Grizzlies are the overwhelming favorite to win the league and march into the postseason behind Dick, a three-year starter who finished with 2,657 total offensive yards and 28 touchdowns last season. Plus, at 6-foot-5, the reigning 1A EvCo offensive MVP can see over anyone, Moore said. Dick has veteran targets in Nash and Steen, and Johnson is explosive in the backfield. The talent is there for Hoquiam, ranked fourth in 1A in the Associated Press preseason poll.
MONTESANO BULLDOGS
Coach: Terry Jensen, 14th year
2015 record: 10-3, second in 1A EvCo; lost in state semifinals.
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Terry Jensen (spread). Returning starters — 1. Top players — WR Nick Chapman, 5-9, 140, sr.; RB Carson Klinger, 6-0, 160, jr.; OL Hayden Klinger, 6-0, 190, sr.; RB Nathan Olson, 5-10, 175, sr.; QB Trevor Ridgeway, 6-3, 170, jr.; OL Taylor Rupe, 6-2, 260, sr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Brian Hollapz (3-3 stack). Returning starters — 2. Top players — DB Carson Klinger, 6-0, 160, jr.; LB Dakota Reninger, 6-0, 165, jr.; LB Tyler Reninger, 5-10, 150, sr.; DL Taylor Rupe, 6-2, 260, sr.; LB Jared Wallace, 6-1, 180, jr.
Outlook: Last season, the Bulldogs advanced further into the state playoffs than any other team in the league, but lost some depth in the process. Turnout numbers are slightly down, and inexperience could stymie some attempts at creativity on the field. Staying healthy will be key for players such as Rupe, who was an all-league offensive and defensive lineman in 2015, and the 1A heavyweight wrestling champion last February. Montesano was ranked 10th in 1A in AP’s preseason poll.
TENINO BEAVERS
Coach: Tim Bullus, first year
2015 record: 6-3, fourth in 1A EvCo.
Offense: Coordinator (set) — Joe Chirhart (spread). Returning starters — 5. Top players — OL Jack Burnham, 6-3, 250, sr.; WR/TE Spencer Brewer, 6-1, 195, sr.; OL Jacob Gilbreath, 5-10, 245, sr.; RB/WR Jace Griffis, 5-9, 155, soph.; WR Guy Murillo, 5-10, 165, jr.
Defense: Coordinator (set) — Tim Bullus (4-2-5). Returning starters — 5. Top players — DL Jack Burnham, 6-3, 250, sr.; LB Spencer Brewer, 6-1, 195, sr.; DB Jace Griffis, 5-9, 155, soph.; LB Dante Murillo, 5-10, 170, sr.; DB Guy Murillo, 5-10, 165, jr.; DB Robbie Wall, 5-10, 175, sr.
Outlook: If the new no-huddle offense runs as smoothly as Bullus plans, this could be a year Tenino stirs up the league. Bullus hails from the East Coast, and has ramped up the Beavers’ offense this season to feature Brewer, back from a wrist injury, and young gun Griffis in space. Burnham, a staple on both sides of the ball, returns from a season-ending knee injury, and highlights the offensive line, which Bullus said will be pivotal.
