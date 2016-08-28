High School Sports

The Olympian’s 2016 prep football practice tour

The Olympian will visit all 15 high school football programs in the area during the two weeks leading up to Week 1. We’ll break down new leagues, players and storylines to watch entering the 2016 season.

THE OLYMPIAN’S PRESEASON PRACTICE TOUR

Aug. 17: Tumwater T-Birds | Video: Sid Otton, Tumwater chasing after ‘one last song’

Aug. 20: Timberline Blazers | Video: Bowes brothers anchor Blazers’ veteran offensive line

Aug. 21: North Thurston Rams | Video: New coach, equipment, facilities begin new era at North Thurston

Aug. 22: Yelm Tornados

Aug. 23: River Ridge Hawks | Video: WSU commit Kelle Sanders leads group of experience skill players

Aug. 24: Tenino Beavers | Video: High tempo, no huddle scheme shakes up Tenino’s offense

Aug. 25: Rochester Warriors | Video: Seasoned coach has tools to reintegrate Warriors into 2A EvCo

Aug. 26: Shelton Highclimbers

Aug. 27: Centralia Tigers, W.F. West Bearcats

Aug. 29: Elma Eagles

Aug. 30: 2B Central

Aug. 31: 4A SPSL

Sept. 1: 3A SSC

LEAGUE FOOTBALL PREVIEWS

Top storylines, team-by-team breakdowns, games to watch and league predictions from around Thurston County and surrounding areas.

▪  New classifications, new leagues — just about everything is different | Interactive map: Local league alignments explained

▪  Scheduling conflicts put Spaghetti Bowl on hiatus | Video: Olympia wins 39th — and final, for now — Spaghetti Bowl

▪  ‘It’s not over yet’: Washington’s all-time winningest coach will close storied career this season | Video: Tumwater’s Sid Otton enters final season as high school football coach

▪  Associated Press preseason state rankings

▪  TNT/Olympian Preseason all-state football team

▪  TNT/Olympian preseason state rankings

▪  1A EvCo

▪  2A SPSL (coming Aug. 30)

▪  2A EvCo (coming Aug. 30)

▪  Small schools (coming Aug. 31)

▪  4A SPSL (coming Sept. 1)

▪  3A SSC (coming Sept. 2)

Tumwater's Sid Otton enters final season as high school football coach

