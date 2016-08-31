The Olympian's 2016 preseason practice tour: Olympia Bears

Olympia head coach Bill Beattie gets his August 23rd practice underway as the Bears prepare for the 2016 season.
VIDEO: Star Track XXXIV - Day 3

River Ridge's Josh Braverman won the 2A boys 110 hurdles, Olympia's David Woodard won the 4A boys javelin, Black Hills won the 2A boys team title and more from the third day of the 4A/3A/2A WIAA track and field state championships on Saturday, May 28, 2016 at Mount Tahoma High School.

Star Track XXXIV: Day 2

Tumwater's Peyton Russell won her third consecutive 2A girls triple jump title. River Ridge's Josh Braverman took second in the 2A boys 110 hurdles. And more from the second day of the WIAA track and field state championships on May 27, 2016 at Mount Tahoma High School.

