The Olympian's 2016 preseason practice tour: Olympia Bears

New coach Tim Bullus has reworked Tenino's offense this season. The Beavers are running a high tempo, no huddle offense, anchored by a veteran offensive line and experienced skill players at running back and tight end.
Coming off of a 10-1 record last year, the one loss coming in the Class 2A state playoffs, River Ridge is counting on a core group of seniors to lead it into the postseason. One of the leaders of that group is 2015 AP all-state selection Kelle Sanders, a WSU commit at defensive end who will also play quarterback this season.
For the first time in 25 years, the North Thurston High School football program has a new coach. Since Rocky Patchin (151 wins in 24 seasons with the Rams and seven state-playoff appearances) retired last season, new head coach William Garrow has overhauled the program, including revamping practices and the program's social media effort.
The last first day of high school football practice for legendary coach, Sid Otton. The winningest coach in Washington state high school football history will retire after his 43rd season at Tumwater, which began Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016 at Tumwater District Stadium.
River Ridge's Josh Braverman won the 2A boys 110 hurdles, Olympia's David Woodard won the 4A boys javelin, Black Hills won the 2A boys team title and more from the third day of the 4A/3A/2A WIAA track and field state championships on Saturday, May 28, 2016 at Mount Tahoma High School.
Braverman, a junior, won the 2A boys 300-meter hurdles (38.39 seconds) on Saturday, May 28, 2016 at Mount Tahoma High School to become River Ridge's 50th track and field state champion. He also took second in the 110 hurdles (14.48), fifth in the 200 (23.32) and sixth in the long jump (21 feet, 7 inches) at Star Track XXXIV.
Tumwater's Peyton Russell won her third consecutive 2A girls triple jump title. River Ridge's Josh Braverman took second in the 2A boys 110 hurdles. And more from the second day of the WIAA track and field state championships on May 27, 2016 at Mount Tahoma High School.
Choate, a junior, helped lead the Tornados the the Class 4A state softball tournament in Spokane for the second season in a row. She is batting .566 (47 for 83) with 38 runs scored and 20 RBI through 27 games. The lefty is Yelm's leadoff hitter, and has an on-base percentage of .641.