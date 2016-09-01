Week 1: High school football games to watch, predictions

NONLEAGUE
CAPITAL AT NO. 9 RIVER RIDGE
7 p.m. Friday, South Sound Stadium, Lacey
About the Cougars: How high-flying will this Capital offense be? Probably more so than in past years. Sophomore QB Grant Erickson (19 of 28 passing for 258 yards and three TDs in his debut against Lincoln last season) is more experienced. He’s got his pick of targets, too, in seasoned WRs Carson Bertelli, Jack Collard and Chase Martin, and 6-foot-4 tight end Chris Schnellman. With eight starters back, and healthy, on offense and defense, the Cougars seem headed in the right direction after last year’s injury-riddled season.
About the Hawks: The talent returning at nearly every skill position almost erases any questions about lack of depth. If River Ridge can stay healthy, this could be a year it makes a substantial playoff run. Kelle Sanders, a WSU commit at defensive end who recorded 11 sacks last season, will take over at QB. In limited games last season, receiver Trey Dorfner logged close to 1,200 yards and 11 TDs. The 2A SPSL defensive player of the year, LB Zach Carter, broke the school’s single-season tackles record (91). The list goes on.
Olympian pick: River Ridge, 42-35.
NO. 1 TUMWATER AT FRANKLIN PIERCE
7 p.m. Friday, Franklin Pierce High School, Parkland
About the T-Birds: The end of Sid Otton’s storied career begins here — with a replay of last year’s Class 2A first-round state playoff game, which Tumwater won, 55-14. The T-Birds eventually lost to Prosser in the championship game. LB Cade Otton, a UW commit, returns from his team-leading 138-tackle season. He hauled in 26 receptions for 500 yards and nine TDs at tight end. Noah Andrews, who led the T-Birds in all-purpose yards with 1,126, is expected to take over at QB. The defense looks poised, with seven starters returning.
About the Cardinals: Plenty of explosive players to get excited about on this offense. QB Willie Patterson (167 of 292 passing, 3,115 yards, 35 TDs) is the reigning 2A SPSL offensive player of the year. And he’s mobile. He added six yards-per-carry rushing and three TDs. Alex Bing (30 receptions, 661 yards, 10 TDs) and Mason Starling (30 receptions, 652 yards, eight TDs) were all-league receivers, and Bing doubles as a RB. The offensive line returns four starters.
Olympian pick: Tumwater, 49-42.
4A SPSL
EMERALD RIDGE AT OLYMPIA
7 p.m. Friday, Ingersoll Stadium, Olympia
About the Jaguars: After securing its first league title two years ago, Emerald Ridge had a middling 4-6 season in 2015. The biggest threat the Jags have is WR Andrew Boston (60 receptions for 869 yards), a three-star recruit who was the 4A SPSL South’s top receiver last season. ER returns QB Gage Hansen, who threw for 1,086 yards and 12 TDs in six games, while the defense brings back eight starters.
About the Bears: Olympia has never seen ER — or several of the other teams in its new league — but that shouldn’t be much of a drawback for a program that competed atop the 4A Narrows League for years. After missing two games near the end of last season, stud RB Scott Gunther (180 carries for 1,573 yards and 19 TDs) is healthy. DL Amir Matheney, an Eastern Washington commit, will pilot Olympia’s defense, which returns six starters and limited opponents to 625 yards rushing in 10 games last season.
Olympian pick: Olympia, 31-14.
