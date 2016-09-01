Yelm beats Bethel, 34-31, in season opener

Yelm receiver Kaleb Lunderbille (4) and Bethel cornerback Lane Brown (23) battle for a bobble pass during Thursday night's season-opening football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Tony Overman
Yelm's Brandon Thompson (left) has a pass broken up by Bethel linebacker Seth Smith during Thursday night's season-opening football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Bethel quarterback Tristyn Gese tries to escape the grasp of a Yelm defender during Thursday night's season-opening football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Yelm defensive back Dimitri Moir (left) defends against Bethel wide receiver Collin White on a pass attempt during Thursday night's season-opening football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Bethel quarterback Tristyn Gese connects with receiver Seth Smith for a 20-yard touchdown pass during Thursday night's season-opening football game against Yelm at Art Crate Field in Spanaway on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Bethel quarterback Tristyn Gese scrambles away from Yelm defender Jeremy Smith (right) during Thursday night's season-opening football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
The helmet of Yelm running back Nicholas Blanco goes flying during Thursday night's season-opening football game against Bethel at Art Crate Field in Spanaway on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Yelm defenders Nicholas Blanco (16), Steven Reyes and Derrick Platt (27) celebrate after breaking up a long pass to Bethel receiver Collin White (left) during Thursday night's season-opening football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Yelm tight end Joey Hawks lays for a pass attempt under pressure from Bethel cornerback Adrian Tedtaotao during Thursday night's season-opening football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Yelm running back Brandon Thompson (32) tries to break away from Bethel free safety Machiah Lee during Thursday night's season-opening football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Bethel receiver Seth Smith pulls in a pass in front of Yelm defenders Doug Thompson (left) and Derrick Platt for a 20-yard touchdown during Thursday night's season-opening football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Bethel running back Seth Smith looks to escape the pursuit of Yelm defenders Jason Frye (5) and Kaleb Lunderville during Thursday night's season-opening football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Bethel running back Seth Smith breaks loose from Yelm defenders Derrick Platt (27) and Brandon Thompson (32) for a 20-yard touchdown reception during Thursday night's season-opening football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Yelm quarterback Dakota Hill fires a pass under pressure from Bethel defensive end Jarrell Anderson during Thursday night's season-opening football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Yelm receiver Kaleb Lunderville pulls down a pass reception over Bethel defender Machiah Lee (6) during Thursday night's season-opening football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Bethel receiver Jarrell Anderson just misses on a pass reception in front of Yelm defensive back Brandon Thompson during Thursday night's season-opening football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Bethel receivers Savon Bell-Johnson (left) and Collin White celebrate White's touchdown catch over Yelm's Nicholas Blanco (16) and Jacob McCown during Thursday night's season-opening football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Yelm receiver Kaleb Lunderville takes a hand-off during during Thursday night's season-opening football game against Bethel at Art Crate Field in Spanaway on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Bethel defensive lineman Byron Willis celebrates a fourth-down stop of Yelm during Thursday night's season-opening football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Yelm running back Nicholas Blanco powers into the end zone for a touchdown over the Bethel defense during Thursday night's season-opening football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
Yelm players celebrate as time expires in their 34-31 victory over Bethel during Thursday night's season-opening football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.
