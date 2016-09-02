High School Sports

September 2, 2016 6:58 PM

Prep football: Week 1 scores

Staff report

High school football scores from around the South Sound and beyond.

FRIDAY

4A SPSL

Bellarmine Prep 21, Rogers 0, Q2

Olympia 20, Emerald Ridge 7, Q2

Puyallup 14, Curtis 10, Q2

South Kitsap 0, Graham-Kapowsin 0, Q1

NONLEAGUE

Capital 7, River Ridge 0, Q2

Eatonville 14, Elma 0, Q2

Kent-Meridian 6, Auburn 3, Q1

Kentlake 12, Auburn Mountainview 6, Q2

Lakes 7, Eastlake 6, Q2

Montesano 28, Aberdeen 7, Q2

Lincoln 14, O’Dea 7, Q2

R.A. Long 7, Centralia 6, Q1

Sequim 14, Port Townsend 8, Q2

Stadium 14, Steilacoom 12, Q2

Squalicum 16, Gig Harbor, 7, Q2

Sumner 27, Bonney Lake 0, Q2

Tenino 16, Rochester 6, Q1

Tumwater 21, Franklin Pierce 14, Q2

Wilson 17, Foss, 0, Q2

Woodinville 17, Kentwood 0, Q2

Timberline 0, Black Hills 0, Q1

Mount Tahoma 0, Port Angeles, 0, Q1

W.F. West 0, Hoquiam 0, Q1

Fife 0, Pullman 0, Q1

North Beach 0, Rainier 0, Q1

Washington 0, Chief Sealth, 0 Q1

White River 0, Enumclaw, 0, Q1

Lakewood 0, Kennedy Catholic 0, Q1

Tahoma 0, Federal Way, 0, Q1

Hazen 0, Renton 0, Q1

High School Sports

