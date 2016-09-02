River Ridge vs Capital Football

Capital quarterback Grant Erickson looks for running room as he is pursued by River Ridge defender Blayne Haderman (53) during Friday night's season-opening football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
Capital receiver Chris Schnellman pulls in a touchdown pass over River Ridge defensive back TJ Page during Friday night's season-opening football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
River Ridge receiver Josh Braverman (9) loses the football under pressure from Capital defensive back Ryan Guscott during Friday night's season-opening football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. The pass was intercepted and returned by Capital's Carson Bertelli, setting up a Cougars touchdown.
Capital receiver Carson Bertelli stretches for a pass during Friday night's season-opening football game against River Ridge at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
River Ridge's Josh Braverman returns an interception between Capital defenders Carson Bertelli (2) and Eric Jackson during Friday night's season-opening football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
Capital defensive back Carson Bertellis (2) returns an interception during Friday night's season-opening football game against River Ridge at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
Capital head coach John Johnson has an animated discussion about a rules interpretation with a game official during Friday night's season-opening football game against River Ridge at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
River Ridge running back Josh Braverman is brought down by Capital defensive back Ryan Guscott during Friday night's season-opening football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
River Ridge quarterback Kelle Sanders scrambles against Capital during Friday night's season-opening football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
Capital running back Nathan Tyler weaves through the River Ridge defense during Friday night's season-opening football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
Capital quarterback Grant Erickson scrambles from River Ridge defenders Zach Carter and Blayne Haderman (53) during Friday night's season-opening football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
Capital receivers Carson Bertelli (2), Ryder Martin (23) and Eric Jackson line up against River Ridge during Friday night's season-opening football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
River Ridge running back Tre'vonne Dorfner tries to fight off Capital defenders Nate Smith and David Ainuu (62) during Friday night's season-opening football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
River Ridge running back Paddy Green puts his foot down on Capital defender Chase Vandiver as he is pursued by David Ainuu (62) and Jack Collard (4) during Friday night's season-opening football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
Capital receiver Carson Bertellis tries to break away from River Ridge defensive back Alex Coleman during Friday night's season-opening football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. Coleman caught Bertelli at the 8-yard-line for a touchdown-saving tackle.
River Ridge running back Josh Braverman breaks away from Capital defender David Ainuu during Friday night's season-opening football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
River Ridge quarterback Kelle Sanders fires a pass over Capital defender Ryder Martin during Friday night's season-opening football game at South Sound Stadium in Lacey on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016.
