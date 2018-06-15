This dog just wants to play fetch -- during a minor league baseball game

Manager Scott Servais discussed Mariners' 2-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on June 14, and had praise for Felix Hernandez: "When he pitches like that and that kind of energy the rest of our team feeds off it and everybody in the ballpark."
Ex-Major League Baseball player Mat Latos was ejected from a Can-Am baseball game in Little Falls, New Jersey, on June 9, after he sparked a bench-clearing brawl between the his current team, the New Jersey Jackals, and the Rockland Boulders.
Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy hit another home run, his fourth this series, to help lift Seattle over the Los Angeles Angels for a series sweep. But he also advocated for Mitch Haniger to be an All-Star. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger hit a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning of the Seattle Mariners' 8-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on June 13 to finish the sweep. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Seattle Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy has hit three home runs his past two games to give him 13 for the season. And he helped the Mariners to a 6-3 victory over the Angels on Tuesday to improve to 43-24.
Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger discusses his big night, hitting two home runs and throwing out a runner from the right-field corner to flash his arm in a 6-3 Mariners win over the Angels. Video courtesy of Root Sports.
Ty Koehn, a pitcher for Mounds View High in Minnesota showed amazing sportsmanship after striking out batter Jack Kocon to send his team to state. As his teammates celebrated, he went straight to the batter, a longtime friend, to console him.
The Seattle Mariners selected right-hander Logan Gilbert out of Stetson University, the same school that produced ace pitchers Corey Kluber and Jacob deGrom. Mariners amateur scouting director Scott Hunter said many wrote Gilbert off, but they didn't
Mariners amateur scouting director Scott Hunter sits front and center with general manager Jerry Dipoto and chairman John Stanton nearby as they selected right-handed pitcher Logan Gilbert in the first round (14th overall) in the 2018 MLB draft.
Seattle Mariners starter Felix Hernandez pitched eighth innings and allowed one run on five hits with seven strikeouts, passing Dennis Eckersley on the all-time strikeouts list. He talked about it after the 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales continued his impressive run the past six starts on the mound with 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run in a 3-1 Mariners victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on June 2. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon went 0-for-6 at the plate in a Mariners' 4-3, 13-inning victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. So there he was after the game, working until almost 1 a.m. on hitting. That's commitment.